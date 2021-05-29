And then there was one – a single, solitary swimming pool for a city of about 16,500 souls, 73,300 nearby in the surrounding county, and it, the last pool standing, is the one at Black Knight, the smallest of them all, with a capacity to handle a mere 125 swimmers at any one time.
Why? Lifeguards. A lack of them, by all accounts.
But people shouldn’t be surprised that the city, coordinating with the YMCA, has not been able to field enough lifeguards to staff two pools this summer. It’s not as though they have not tried. They have. They go into schools to recruit. They provide training – paid if the kids agree to lifeguard. And they announce all of this well in advance.
Could they pay more than $10 an hour as an incentive? Yes. But even at that, I suspect there would still be too few lifeguards to safely open two city pools. Why? The kids have interests that do not align with what we, adults, believe they should be. And that is fine. Their lives, remember.
This little situation is not peculiar to southern West Virginia, by the way, and it – a lack of lifeguards – has been in the works for some time.
Personally, I peg its start to the mid-1970s when we, as a country, were losing our innocence with the damning news out of Vietnam courtesy of the Pentagon Papers, a third-rate burglar named Richard Nixon and a topical shift in our rock and roll preferences. Exit the surfin’ safari good times of riding around in a little deuce coup of a Beach Boys summer and enter sympathy for the devil and the bad boy swagger of Mick Jagger.
Not making a judgment, here. Just saying. Lifeguarding as “cool” was on its way out. Other activities were in.
Regardless, the city will not be opening New River Swimming Pool this summer.
And that follows – years and years ago – the closing of East Park pool.
Even in Fayette County, according to reports, the park system needs five lifeguards to open one pool. They have one lifeguard.
Elsewhere, too.
As reported by The Newport Daily News, municipalities in Rhode Island were increasing incentives to hire lifeguards to monitor that state’s beaches. The report said the city had received fewer applications for all beach staff positions this year than in the past. In response, the city began offering new financial benefits and incentives to people interested in working as lifeguards.
Same is true in Connecticut where TV station WTNH has reported a lifeguard shortage all along the east coast. Connecticut has 110 lifeguard positions to fill this year, and as of May 25, it had 62 percent of the positions filled.
In Charlotte, N.C., 86 of 247 lifeguard positions had been filled in Mecklenberg County as of Tuesday.
Back at home, Molly Williams, director of Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, said that Lake Stephens has seen fewer lifeguard applicants this year. Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver suggested posting “Swim at Your Own Risk” signs.
So, no. Not just a Beckley thing. You get the idea.
The New River pool is a big one, Olympic-sized, that offers a wading pool, a water slide and concessions. The pool can accommodate up to 500 swimmers at a time, requiring lifeguards that the city does not have now – if ever.
If you are looking for an answer to the conundrum, you have come to the wrong place. I have no idea what attracts the attention and time of our youth these days, but clearly it is not lifeguarding – at least not in the numbers of days gone by.
But then there are a whole lot fewer kids these days, too, as fewer births, outmigration and the depopulation of the state continues.
Beckley had a population that topped 20,000 in 1980.
My gut instinct says that this is not about swimming. Just as it is no longer about the Beach Boys or Mick Jagger, for that matter.
We are witnessing the continuation of a cultural shift – not one to worry about, not one toward illicit drugs, for instance – but one that is, most likely, pretty innocent and natural, one that is not turning back around.
Parents need to get comfortable with that, put down whatever preconceived expectation they have of their kids and, well, listen.
The kids have moved on.
How do we know? The city is down to one swimming hole.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.