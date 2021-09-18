When historic floodwaters rolled through Greenbrier County five years ago this past June, there was no shortage of desperate situations calling for professional and trained emergency assistance to pluck people from untenable predicaments. And no matter the will, much of that was impossible. Roads were closed from Sam Black to Rainelle, and White Sulphur Springs residents – in the area of Crescent Avenue, Gibbs Street and Central Avenue – were on their roofs, the rising, turbulent waters having chased them upstairs.
In some places on White Sulphur’s Main Street, there was as much as 10 feet of water creating scenes right out of your worst nightmare. The only thought was survival. Rebuilding would come later. For now, just live – and lend a saving hand to your neighbor.
And that is exactly what the good people of Greenbrier County did. Or at least attempted. Of the 23 deaths statewide, 15 would be counted right here.
Reports from The Register-Herald described a world turned upside down. Crews were trying to evacuate people, but fires caused by downed power lines hindered their efforts. “We have at least five different areas that are under water and (on) fire,” said one emergency management official.
Jan Cahill, who was Greenbrier County sheriff at the time, described what he had witnessed as “complete chaos.”
“Roads destroyed, bridges out, homes burned down washed off foundations. Multiple sections of highway just missing. Pavement just peeled off like a banana. I’ve never seen anything like that.”
First responders reported a mother and her child had been stranded after their trailer was swept away and splintered in the Woodlawn area on W.Va. 92, about 2 miles north of the U.S. 60 intersection near White Sulphur Springs.
EMS officials at first requested a helicopter to assist in the rescue, but because of thunder and lightning, the request was denied. They then requested a raft from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office.
Knowing there would be more emergency calls, officials requested two swift water crews be stationed in the county.
The Greenbrier resort experienced severe flooding – enough to trap people in the resort, destroy much of the golf course and send water flowing into the Casino Club. A body would wash up on one of the courses.
Ronnie Scott, a White Sulphur Springs man, said his wife called him during the sudden deluge to report that their house was filling up with water. Belinda Scott fled to the attic, she told her husband. She also told him that she smelled natural gas. And then the house blew up. She had managed to escape and clung to a tree for more than four hours before she was rescued by State Police and taken to a hospital.
She had suffered significant injuries – with burns on 67 percent of her body.
She would not survive.
Many people wondered how their tiny towns could ever find a way forward.
And then the donations began pouring in by the truckload and volunteers showed up to hand out goods, clothing, food and cleaning supplies.
“We have food of all kinds and we even decided to cook a spaghetti dinner,” volunteer Leslie Carpenter said at the time.
And then just a few days before Thanksgiving Day that year, a community came together for a dedication and ribbon cutting, celebrating the opening of the first homes for flood victims in the Hope Village neighborhood.
Hope Village – such an appropriate name.
λλλ
On the first Friday of this month, Dr. Bridgett Morrison, health officer for Greenbrier County, was “begging” people to wear a mask and get vaccinated against the ravages of Covid-19.
“Our hospital is at capacity,” she said.
As such, there may not be enough beds for everyone who is sick and needs care, and there may not be enough providers – the doctors and nurses who are trained and experienced at healing and stitching up the sick and injured.
During a press conference on that day just outside the front doors of the county health department offices in Rainelle, Morrison said that the unrelenting spike in Covid cases was hitting her county hard with an infection rate among the highest in the state.
Morrison said that she was issuing “a desperate plea” for Greenbrier residents to come together and do what was best for the community.
“Greenbrier County is so famous for standing up and doing the right thing,” she said. “Look at the flood of 2016. We stood up and we helped each other. Why can’t we do that now?”
This past Friday, two weeks after Morrison’s plea, the county health department implemented a countywide indoor mask mandate “effective immediately” as Covid cases and hospitalizations continue to grow.
Apparently, people needed to be told they needed to wear a mask to cut down on the transmission of Covid, to protect a neighbor.
And now, this county seems split, divided against itself on the issue of a simple and prudent mask mandate, a mitigating measure to quell the transmission of this highly infectious disease that has taken 3,370 lives in West Virginia, 673,464 across the country and nearly 4.7 million people around the world.
Oh, yes. Let’s throw in a governor whose behavior in these most serious of times is bordering on the petulance of a child who is not getting what he wants – a high school boys basketball coaching gig, for crying out loud – at a time when his state leads most all others in the rate of disease transmission.
As the governor protests his grievance with the county school board, it is fair to wonder how long the mandate stays in place. The Greenbrier County Commission president, mentioning citizens’ rights, said the mandate will be reviewed within the next 30 days.
Perhaps if we all remember the story behind Hope Village, how it was born out of care and concern for neighbors who had lost every worldly possession, perhaps then we might be able to put aside our childish concerns and return to the Thanksgiving dinner table with a renewed conviction about serving our community.
But right now, in these difficult days, there are no guarantees.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.