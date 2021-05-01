A little more than two years ago, Beckley – in need of a little visionary thinking and a serious makeover – asked an outside firm to do just that, to take account of all that the city had to offer, to measure our demographics and to come up with something, anything for a downtown that was largely regarded as gray, drab and boring.
What the city got in return for a $9,000 fee was a vision of a city that could be that cool little college town that the mayor was fond of talking about – with an accent attractive to tourists. And to make all of that come true, the city was told to go out and hire a redevelopment specialist.
That was two years ago.
The vision, as painted by Monica Miller of M. Miller Development Services and Aaron Arnett of Arnett Muldrow & Associates, used all the right hues and saturations, showing a city that could become a “vibrant, safe, college town where active residents, students and visitors gather to enjoy arts, entertainment and unique businesses.”
The report saw potential for business opportunities for bakeries, barbershops and hair salons, bicycle and other recreation shops, bookstores, cafes, coffee shops, gastropubs and taverns, gyms and ice cream shops. The kids at Tech wanted a laundromat, and certainly a boutique hotel could work downtown as could music venues, packing and shipping stores, pop-up retail and a vintage clothing shop.
Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events recommended that the city create a marketing plan. That redevelopment specialist could brand Beckley, she said.
The city should complete an inventory of downtown properties, the report said, and develop housing options. City officials should get off their duffs and visit “peer communities” – successful ones, let’s assume.
Why not let WVU Tech students use their student IDs for purchases at local stores? That’s what the report said.
We could be planting community gardens downtown, place public bike racks at appropriate spots and adopt parking validation.
There should be a dog park and more police presence downtown – not that the brand-spanking new police headquarters does not count, right? And don’t forget recycling bins because, well, cool little college town residents recycle.
The report found that we residents of the city had plenty of reason to be optimistic. The WVU Tech campus and downtown were joined at the hip, after all.
And, besides, Beckley is already the retail and medical hub of southern West Virginia. Just build off that. The kids will love it.
The report said the city offers a “vibrant arts community” in theater, music, murals and public art, and the New River Transit Authority makes it easy for students and residents to get downtown.
And, thanks to Tech, the city is also an engineering and scientific center of the region.
The report said there is a strong Civil War history in town. But y’all knew that, right?
The report noted assets of the McManus Rail Trail and the Exhibition Coal Mine, which draws 50,000 visitors annually. Who doesn’t like Chili Night?
And, but of course, outdoor recreation was right out our back door, just minutes from whitewater rafting, skiing and Winterplace and the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
Mayor Rob Rappold was duly impressed with the report.
The study “is very positive and gives us achievable goals to reach, short and longer (term), toward our exciting mission,” he said at a council meeting to review the findings.
“Let’s get started, now,” he said then.
That was two years ago.
In that time we have had a pandemic and one downtown building fall into another, both demolished.
Oh, yeah. We filled “The Hole.”
And now we await another report – by the same team. I wonder where we will be two years from now.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
