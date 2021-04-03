So, at the eleventh hour of the legislative session – more precisely, on day 55 of 60 days planned for lawmaking – Gov. “Big Jim” Justice is calling for a tax summit on Monday, inviting all the movers and shakers in the House of Delegates and state Senate to meet with his inner circle of budget brainiacs and bean counters to bang out a bargain that will eliminate the personal income tax.
As far as I can tell, good citizen, you did not merit an invitation – even via Zoom with a disabled microphone. Hey, Governor Jim’s magnanimity has been spent on a handful of highly scripted town hall meetings around the state as a platform from which to sit on a stool, sell his bad ideas and get some good local press. He has no time, now, to listen to contrarian ideas, God forbid.
When Aryn Kelly, co-owner of Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge, told the governor at his Beckley town hall that raising the tax on a barrel of beer from $5.50 to $29.25 might be too much for small independent operators to swallow, did Big Jim rush back to the drawing boards and pencil in some adjustments to his plans?
No. No, he did not. So, please, sit down and mind your ps and qs.
Listen, the governor and his minions do not want to see your ugly mug on Monday and they certainly do not want to hear anything you might have to say. You had your chance. Besides, this train left the station long ago. The governor and the folks you elected to represent your interests are just trying to figure out how to make you pay more, proportionately, than someone a little further up the food chain while making you feel good about . It is a hocus pocus regressive tax shift added cuts to programs, like education, that will put tuition bills and a college diploma beyond your reach.
No, this is select company of known players with similar narrow-minded, ideological self interests.
Quite frankly, no one seems able to make heads or tails of any of these tax plans. Let me restate: We can figure out the details, we just do not understand why this is such a sudden priority. What’s the hurry, boys and girls?
As you might know, the governor, the House of Delegates and the state Senate each came up with a proposal to cut personal income tax to zero and, in the process, blow a $2.2 billion hole in a $4.5 trillion state budget.
All three plans seem – at best – incomplete if not reckless.
By way of example, the governor’s three-year plan reduces your personal income tax by about 60 percent in year one, but taxes the holy heck out of cigarettes, booze and beer to make up at least part of the revenue difference. He’s also planning a healthy jump in the consumer tax rate on most everything but groceries and is throwing in, for good measure, a few new businesses taxes including a luxury tax on items – like ATVs – that cost more than five grand.
But here is what is missing from the governor’s plan: Years two and three.
We are left to assume the governor, to get to zero on personal income taxes, will have some other winning idea on how to stick it to the middle class, low-income households and families to replace anticipated revenue subtractions. But we cannot be sure because the governor’s plans don’t go that far. While he has taken the time to map out year one of a three-year plan, years two and three? MIA.
The governor’s proposal – by any measure – is a tax shift, and not a small one at that. It totals $900 million – in year one – or about 20 percent of state tax revenue.
Years two and three? Who knows. Plenty of time to figure that out and make stew, right? I mean, it’s not like we’re down to the last week and we don’t have a plan, right?
Don’t know about you, but I expect more out of these characters.