We dropped our two daughters off in Chicago two days after Christmas along the South Loop of Michigan Avenue five blocks south of the art museum. We had lunch at a downtown deli not far from Shelby’s lake-facing efficiency apartment; I had the hot pastrami sandwich and a Bloody Mary and Jordie picked up the tab. Then we said our goodbyes with hugs in a parking lot, got into the SUV and headed south on dry pavement on our way out of a city hushed by low-hanging clouds, first on Lakeshore Drive, and then via a series of Interstates including the Dan Ryan, where later that night the silence was broken, a person shot at 47th Street, a couple miles south of where the White Sox play ball. He survived.
Without the kids in the car, it was a quiet ride back to Kankakee where Sheila’s family lives, where she is from. Where I am from no longer exists, plowed under and then sold a decade ago, the ancient Victorian farmhouse given a proper burial before we put the place up for auction. Where am I from? Iowa. Bagley, Iowa. The Cain place north of town. That is home. Was home. Memories and the fields remain. The farm buildings, the go-cart track do not. The twin rows of evergreens standing sentry bordering the grove to the north and pivoting south at Mrs. Rump the Stump were uprooted and burned without leaving a hint, not even a whisper, only ash, of their service.
The farm is where we gathered for Christmases past. It was where we, the four Cain boys, were from, where the stories begin, and where we returned for holidays or a summer vacation until we married and made other plans and the trips became less frequent. Mom and Dad, too, moved on, south during the winter, escaping the isolation and the freezer that is an Iowa winter, trading that for the warmer temps and perpetual sunny skies of Arizona.
But Tucson never felt much like home, only temporary quarters for the folks, a winter’s interlude from harvest’s end to the next planting season.
Sean, the second oldest, moved the furthest from home, to Sydney, Australia, where he worked as international sales chief for a medical device company. His assignments took him all along the Pacific rim and into the heart and rural outback of China, where he was always the guest of the Chinese government.
Kevin, the eldest, started out in downstate Illinois, in academia, in Champaign, then to Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Rian, the youngest, bounced around the Midwest for a bit, in sales, finding his feet before heading to southern California. He stayed there until he had more than his fill of the lifestyle, the lines, the politics, the job, the crowded freeways and the cost of living. So it was back to Iowa for a bit and then off to New Jersey. That worked out about as well as California. Then Wisconsin. Now, again, Iowa. Des Moines, specifically.
I worked at a handful of small newspapers in Iowa and Illinois before accepting a job offer in North Carolina. That’s when Sheila started having babies – three of them. When the youngest was just a toddler, just 18 months after my mom had passed from a massive stroke, we headed to Denver – Lone Tree, specifically, south of the city along the light rail line and the interstate that fronts the mountains.
I am not sure where, years from now, the stories will begin for our kids, what and where they will consider home. They were all born in one state, North Carolina, and grew up in another, Colorado. Both of the girls would have graduation ceremonies at Red Rocks Ampitheatre high above the city. Dylan would get the convention center here in town. Not exactly the same.
But where and what do they consider home? We have moved enough that their answer, their sense of place, is going to be wildly different than mine. My dad was a farmer, married to the soil. He had one job in one place his entire life. He never had to pack his bags. His work was right outside the kitchen door – morning, noon and night.
When people ask where I live, that’s the easy part. Beckley. And six years ago I would have answered Lone Tree, just off the parkway on a cul-de-sac, Indian Wells Drive. But if they ask where’s home? Well, that’s more complex. I mean, Sheila and I have created a nice space, I think, wherever we have lived – here and out west and in both Raleigh and Durham. But the space is not much of a home until the kids fill it with their voices, their laughter, their silence, their presence, their art projects.
So for me, home has always been the farm and Bagley, the late-night conversations with Mom at the kitchen table and afternoons watching Dad shoot competitive games of snooker, one after another, at the Bagley Tavern.
My home was that wooded grove where I would follow my imagination, where Sean – in a story that is told routinely and multiple times at any family gathering – locked me in a chicken shed, the big one, and then started a fire in the straw just outside the latched double half doors. When Mom, frantically trying to douse the flames, asked where his little brother was, Sean, all of about 7 years old at the time, pointed at the chicken coop and said, “In there.”
And that is just one story.
So, yeah, the car ride to Kankakee, to Sheila’s home, was a quiet one. I was thinking about the last time our immediate family had gathered in one place, our kids and Sheila and me, in our house, our home, and that would have been a year ago this Christmas. And the time before that? Well, at least a couple of years prior.
Yeah, the melancholy caught me unguarded. Our kids were out in the world, making their own way, and they were never, ever, coming home. At least not for long and not all that often.
The kids had grown up, just like that, and were now saying their goodbyes to us in a parking lot in a city a day’s drive away.
And they were picking up the tab for lunch.
So, I have resigned myself to where I am at this stage of life, missing the kids terribly but so damn happy that they are out making their way in this big ol’ world, chasing and embracing their passions. I like having them spend their hard-earned money on my lunch.
I’m sure they’ll stop by every now and then, checking in on Mom and Dad.
And when they do, we will welcome them home – no matter where we are.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.