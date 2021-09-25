Just as the baseball calendar flipped to the sixth and final month of the regular season, my team, the San Francisco Giants, slipped a bit, running up a four-game losing streak while holding to a soft-as-a-whisper lead atop the National League West division.
It has been a torturous and lovely season all at once, just as baseball, a beautiful game when played without error, was designed. It teases and torments, reveals and rewards. And it exposes you for who you are. Here is this universal truth sent by the baseball gods: The ball will always find the weak link in the field or at the plate. Count on it.
It is not unlike how life can both reward and take away simultaneously without regard for your feelings. Buck up, buster. The next hard grounder may be coming your way.
Ever been there? Welcome to the big leagues, The Show, and welcome to my world as a fan right now.
Yes, I’ve been doubting my boys all summer – right along with everybody else. They were not predicted to be in this position. Las Vegas had them for about 75 wins. And, so, with every loss – there have not been all that many, by the way – I suspected it was the beginning of the end, especially when one loss led to a second. I questioned, as a sign of my neurotic obsession, if the Giants would ever win another. And yet, here they are, heading into Saturday night’s game against the Rockies, one week to go, with 100 wins against 54 losses. That is good. Damn good. In fact, so good it is the best record in all of the major leagues.
My boys.
As the season began, I was prepared to mark time by charting the transition of a team from one of the league’s older clubhouses of has-beens and lost souls on their last tours before retirement to a lineup populated by rookies, inexperienced up-and-comers, kids right off the farm, boys – by any definition – wet behind the ears.
Either way, there would be no playoff run, no pennant this season.
I nearly convinced myself – the wife does not talk baseball with me so I am left to mumble to myself about good and bad at-bats and blind-as-a-bat umpires calling balls and strikes – that it would be excellent entertainment and a worthy endeavor for a true fan of the game to record a team’s development as the season, and possibly years, rolled along.
Nearly. But not really. I prefer winning – right here, right now. Always. Development? That’s what the minors are for. The Show is for winning titles and hardware, playing in the World Series and performing in the clutch, driving in the run from third with a deep fly to right, picking off the guy attempting to steal second, making the leaping catch at the wall and laying down a bunt where no one has a chance to make the play at first. Turning the pitcher’s best friend, a double play, 6 to 4 to 3.
I dream about this stuff. Read about it, too – books fiction and not, magazines and newspapers, in print and online.
The game has been with me as long as I can remember, at first in pickup games on the farm with my brothers, and then on the Bagley diamond for Little League games. I watched the NBC Game of the Week on a black and white television and marveled at the “Say Hey” Kid and how easy he made the game look.
I practiced my throwing and fielding during imaginary games out back of the farmhouse, imitating the high leg kick of Juan Marichal and then bouncing the ball off a two-foot-high slap of smooth concrete foundation, angled just enough to produce line drives and pop-ups back to the mound.
But while that was decades ago, the memories seem near, sharper in focus than they should. Time moves quickly, I know, faster than a Goose Gossage fastball coming in high and tight, a little chin music. So, some days, it seems like only yesterday. That close. That real.
I had to put the glove on the shelf. While I could catch it and throw it, I could not hit a lick. I would never play professional baseball.
So I headed for the bleachers and for a seat right in front of the nearest TV – at home, at a bar, in the office.
I head to a major league ballpark a couple of times a year – not nearly enough, but such is life – and try not to pass by too many minor league parks. I plot my retirement by the games I will see, by the parks I will visit. But right now, I am a mess. I am watching as my Giants play out the final stretch of the regular season, the loathsome Dodgers on their heels. One bad run, one errant throw, one misplaced bunt down the third-base line and my boys lose the division title, relegated to runner-up status and a dreadful one-game play-in game.
Fingernails on the blackboard.
If that happens, and it might, it could, it probably will, it will be so unjust. My boys having won more than a hundred, more than any other team but for one, will be sent out to play one more, to win one more in order to advance to the official post season.
So, yes, there’s a hard grounder coming my way. Am pretty sure I got it. I could always catch it.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.