Turns out, we are No. 1 in all the land here in the southern coalfields of West Virginia – tops on a list created by the Biden administration of regions in dire need of federal stimulus to be applied toward economic revitalization.
Lord knows almost all of the state has been rocked mercilessly by the decline of the coal industry, the shuttering of coal-fired plants and the market’s wandering eye ogling other, cheaper and more environmentally sound energy sources to keep the lights on. With much of the world seeing climate change lapping at the front door – for real and not just in theory – there are more thunderclouds on the horizon, here, where we have not yet weaned ourselves from the good pay, the benefits and the coal severance taxes that have kept many a county service up and running.
But a hard rain is going to fall, as a famous troubadour once said. Well, unless we change the road we’re traveling.
This transformation was never going to be easy. Or cheap. People are hardheaded and stubborn, set in their ways. Coal barons – those who remain – are trying to squeeze the last nickel out of low coal while blasting their way to riches by blowing the tops off mountains for easy and cheap access to the coal seams – damn the environmental detritus left in the dynamite’s wake. Politicians? They have always cared more about winning the next election than leveling with their constituents with the cold hard truth of science and the economic wreckage that was coming down the pike.
A war on coal? It fit nicely on a bumper sticker but it was a lie. The markets were always in control.
So, here we are, folks, ready or not. You might pray, if you are into that kind of thing, that it is not too late.
In late January of this year, President Biden signed an executive order, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad,” which established an interagency group “to coordinate the identification and delivery of federal resources to revitalize the economies of coal, oil and gas, and power plant communities.”
Part of the preliminary response would provide $37.9 billion for immediate investment to those hard-hit communities and their workers.
Heading all of this is a longtime resident of the state, Brian Anderson of Morgantown.
“We’re going to start immediately,” Anderson told MetroNews on Friday. “We’re going to start with some town halls in the communities and assure the solutions are not a one-size-fits-all sort of blanket solution, but they’re tailored to the existing expertise, infrastructure training and workforce that are in individual communities across the country.”
Clearly, we will be sitting in the room at those town halls because we are on the list – and we are not alone here in the Mountain State.
As a measure of just how bad the coal and gas economy is turning against workers and all of what their paychecks support and, in many cases, help build, the state holds five spots of the top 25 coalfield communities in the country in need of economic rejuvenation.
Beckley and the surrounding area? No. 23 on the list. Wheeling came in at No. 3, and a collection of 23 counties in the northern part of the state came in at No. 11. An area around Charleston, including Kanawha, Clay and Boone counties, made the list at No. 24.
That’s a whole lot of West Virginia, a whole lot of hurt. And statistics back it up. At the end of 2011, back when coal barons were flush with record profits, nearly 92,000 people worked in the American coal industry, the most since 1997. Coal production in the U.S. topped a billion tons for the 21st consecutive year.
And then, the global economy slowed, putting pressure on steelmaking and metallurgical coal production. The bottom fell out. Last year, salt in the wound – the coronavirus hit, sidelining much of the global economy.
By December of last year, according to the United Mine Workers of America, U.S. coal employment had fallen to 44,100 jobs. Of those, roughly 34,000 were hourly workers. According to the administration, 142 coal-fired plants in the U.S. have retired generators or closed them down entirely since 2009.
Like climate change, itself, this problem in the coalfields didn’t just sneak up on us. We’ve always seen and heard the storm brewing. But here we are – with our government offering an umbrella.
Do we have enough sense to come in out of the rain? Or will a flood come and carry us away?
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
------
OVERHEARD
“If we can’t come together on infrastructure in the most toxic atmosphere we’ve had in Washington, then we’re in trouble.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV