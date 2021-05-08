I figured I could get another couple minutes of shut-eye. Hey, I was a teen, not all that smart, but hopeful. Maybe the parents would even show a previously unknown benevolence, let me stay in bed all day – or at least until midmorning. I mean, dang, it was a Saturday, about 6 a.m. (judging by the faint light barely squeezing a ray into the new day), and I had just pulled a full week at school, what with sports and band and studies and hanging out with the Jefferson girls at the bowling alley last night.
My dad was a farmer, a hard-working one, who had a schedule set by nature to keep, and he made sure that all four of his boys got a fistful of what farm life was like just in case we were entertaining any romantic notion of taking it up for a living. With 480 acres of prime Iowa farm ground planted to corn, soybeans and alfalfa, 200 head of beef cattle, about 50 sheep, a chicken coop full of dumb and dirty birds, four horses that needed regular exercise, Mom’s large garden and a 10-acre grove of trees, there was never a lack of work to be done.
The door to the stairway opened that long ago Saturday morning as if the air was being sucked out of the entire upstairs. “Damon, get your ... .” OK, this is a family newspaper, so just imagine a baritone-voiced sailor swearing, full-throated, and you will approximate my father’s rather urgent morning invitation to join him and my brothers at the breakfast table for some bacon and eggs before heading out to tackle any one of a number of chores. I would not see the inside of the house, let alone my pillow, until the sun was setting hard on the western horizon.
So, yeah, I had that whole Midwestern, farmboy work ethic drilled into me at an early age. I want to make it clear that I was a captive, not a willing participant. But it must have taken hold because I have worked ever since – lo these many decades, now, even through college as a bartender. And though I have experienced the angst of being “between jobs” a couple of times, it never occurred to me to show up at the unemployment office. I mean, I just went looking for another job.
I write this to say that if some sad sack farmboy can find a career and show up for a full day’s work, then dang near anyone can check that box. I do not write any of this as anything other than my story in the context, now, of an economic recovery that, according to some, lacks willing participants. I’m pretty sure that you can find, if you haven’t already, a narrative to fit your politics and to explain why so many people have not headed back to work even though the economy has taken a few oversized steps forward thanks to a generous infusion of federal dollars.
But I’ve been bumping into these different stories – the most prevalent of which is that folks are not headed back to work because we, the government, are being overly generous with unemployment, that $650 a week in benefits is more than what folks were getting paid on the job – so why bother.
And I am sure that is true in some measure.
But I also know – as do you – that West Virginia is not known for an enthusiastic, ready and engaged workforce. In March of this year the state had a workforce participation rate of 55.3 percent. In other words, about half of our able-bodied “workers” were choosing to sit this one out.
That rate ain’t exactly setting the world on fire, nor is it something you want showing up on Interstate billboards or in national business magazines. But this is nothing new. Back in the 1980s, the rate languished at 51 percent for most of the decade until 1989 when it shot all the way up to 55.9 percent – and has, pretty much, stayed right there these past 40 years.
It’s bad enough that the state ranks last, but the evidence strongly suggests it is generational: For those aged 25 to 34 years old, West Virginia ranked next to last in the country on Labor Day 2019 – just ahead of North Dakota – with a 76 percent rate. That’s right, one in four young people in this state chose not to go to work, but rather to hit the snooze button and sleep in – for weeks on end.
At a legislative wrap-up hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce this week, Sen. Joe Manchin said the biggest challenge our state has is “getting people back to work.”
“It’s about having our state open back up and our country open back up, and it should not be for lack of workers,” our senior senator said.
Well, Joe, here we are, just as we have been through a couple of generations, sporting one of the worst labor participation rates in the country. So maybe, just maybe, we need to invest in human capital in the state this time around, improve skills, add education and – yes – feed a sense of hope and not despair that each of us can contribute in a meaningful way to the recovery. We cannot move the needle on healing our economy if we can’t get more than half of our people to show up bright and early ready to go to work.
An investment in roads and bridges, water systems and the internet is much needed and will create jobs.
But where is the workforce?
Breakfast is on the grill.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.