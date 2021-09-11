Gov. Jim Justice, discouraged with developments across the political landscape, was thinking ahead to winter. As his coronavirus czar had been saying, there was no way out of the current Covid surge. It, already having a field day, was charting its own course: 38 dead in the last two days, 24,532 active cases, a daily positive test rate in double digits for the fourth consecutive day and hospital stats that were blowing right through the highs of the bad old days of last January. The smart strategy now was to get ahead and make a play on what comes next.
When the weather turns cold, as it most certainly will in the weeks and months ahead, people crowd indoor spaces to escape bitter winds, handing the virus a captive audience. In West Virginia’s case – with a more elderly population and high rates of heart disease, obesity, diabetes, lung disease and the like – it is a vulnerable lot, too.
“The weather is going to get bad,” Gov. Jim Justice said at his pandemic press conference on Friday morning. “When the weather gets bad, what do you think is going to happen?” the governor asked, looking into a camera.
“It’s going to get worse.”
By midweek, the Covid surge had elevated the Mountain State to the dubious position of being first in the nation in the speed at which Covid cases were rising. And modeling by the national Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington was especially grim, predicting 31 deaths on Sept. 28 with a worst-case scenario of at least 56 deaths a day into mid-October.
Much of this misery, of course, was preventable.
We had vaccines developed and delivered in record time and they have proven – over eight months of administration – to be effective and safe. And a vast majority of Americans and West Virginians get it. They understand that the inoculations not only protect themselves and their families, but their neighbors, co-workers, grocery store clerks and restauarant servers, nurses and doctors and other front-line workers. They understand this is the only ticket back to normal.
Here at home, 59 percent of all eligible citizens from age 12 on up are fully vaccinated, according to the latest data dump on Saturday by the Department of Health and Human Resources. Nationally, 63 percent of the age group has been fully vaccinated, according to The New York Times.
Yet, there are tens of millions – roughly 80 million – of resisters here in the states, people who are holding out, insisting that their freedoms cannot be violated while conveniently ignoring that they are trampling on the liberties of others, imposing their self-righteous will on the rest of society, denying the majority of Americans their freedom to travel, to move about, to visit friends and family, to get back to work or to their schooling in a safe and healthy environment.
In short, they deny life.
In West Virginia, we already require all children entering school for the first time to show proof of immunization against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella and hepatitis B unless properly medically exempted.
And, yes, we have seat belt laws, speed limits and no-passing zones, too, all designed to protect and promote public health.
Gov. Justice, meanwhile, continues to sit on his hands and stew. He makes his pandemic team appearance three times a week where he begs and pleads for everyone to go out and get a vaccination. He is not going to call for a mask mandate in our schools, even though research shows such a mitigation strategy is highly effective.
Nor is he going to call for mandatory vaccinations for state employees even though he keeps telling us that the vaccines are safe and effective – and the only hammer that will break the chains of what now appears to be a never-ending cycle of Covid surges.
So while an exasperated governor can say that he doesn’t understand why many are dead set against getting a vacination, he forgets that he, too, is dug in deep in his foxhole.
Gov. Justice has already done just about everything in his power to encourage and persuade people to get vaccinated. But his “cheerleading,” as he calls it, has not moved the needle as substantially as what we need. His efforts have failed – as they will continue to do unless he takes a more courageous path forward.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden showed the governor the way, announcing a plan to push two-thirds of American workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. In addition to requiring federal workers and contracters to get fully immunized, the president also called for mandated shots for health care workers and reached into the private sector to mandate that all companies with more than 100 workers require vaccination or weekly testing.
If Biden can be faulted, it is for waiting too long.
But the strategy is simple: Reduce the spread of Covid-19 by increasing the share of the workforce that is vaccinated.
What is our governor’s strategy? Do It For Babydog Part 2, a cash and prize give-away that targets the young.
So, as the governor thinks about the bone-rattling winds about to blow, we hope he remembers what happened last winter and choses to loosen the grip of Covid-19.
Right now, there is no end in sight of the current surge.
On Saturday, the number of active cases in West Virginia jumped by 1,241 souls to 25,773.
On Friday, during his presser, the governor talked about those in the state who had become infected.
“I absolutely pray in every way that these people do not become a number,” the governor said.
And then he began reading the latest numbers of people who had died from the disease.
“The 3,170th death is a 59-year-old male from Harrison County.”
