In high school track and field, where my second daughter, Jordan, came to know its meaning – as did I through her – PR stands for Personal Record, as in a competitor’s best time or distance in any event. With each and every track meet, and there were many, she – like all others – had a chance to set a new PR. That was the goal. Improve.
Given much of what we see around us most days, I believe there are lessons for all to learn via PR.
Jordan was fast, but not the fastest. She made varsity her freshman year and was often lined up against the best from big-school competition in and around metro and suburban Denver, Colorado. Her coaches would throw her into the 100- and 200-yard dashes, and on more than one occasion, she was handed her lunch by girls who would go on to win state championships.
But she was never discouraged. She was a little overwhelmed at first, but kept her spirits up just knowing the honor it was to line up against such talent. Eventually, she would run at the state meet, in four different relays over her junior and senior years in high school, and earn her way to the medal stand as a member of one of the eight best teams in two different races.
Hers was a different world than mine. Far different. First, she was the better athlete – and it wasn’t even close. And while the beat downs might have crippled another competitor, PR was there to rescue the resilient ego. It mattered less, far less, about how bad another girl smoked you in the 200, and far more important about whether you improved your time.
Did you do better than last week?
As a guy who had grown up trained to pay attention to the results posted on scoreboards inside gymnasiums, at the local gridiron or just outside the third base foul line at the local Little League baseball field, PR was something new to the uninitiated. I had run high school track, but I do not recall any discussion of a PR – with coaches, teammates or parents. I knew what my best time in the 200 was, but I was more focused, as was my Dad, on place – first, second or further back in the pack. Did I win a ribbon? A medal? Beat the guy next to me? Sometimes, and sometimes not. Usually not. PR? I had no idea.
The scores I had grown accustomed to, the measures of athletic achievement, had a finality to them. An ending. You won or you lost and there would be no do-over. End of chapter, you turned the page. The game that day was all that mattered and it would go into the books with a W or an L and that’s all there was to that story. While the outcome was certainly a result of how the game was played, how an offense or a pitch was executed, and to some degree how talented the players were, the pre-eminent question following the contest was, simply, did you win? And in the tradition of Coach Vince Lombardi, winning wasn’t everything in the local culture and in the Cain household – it was the only thing.
That was the conversation I knew was coming at the malt shop after the game and around the kitchen table later at home. There was no PR. You could go four-for-four at the plate, hit a dinger and score three runs, but if your team lost, all of those stats were for naught. Team outcome mattered most. There are valuable lessons, there, and I had those drilled into me. Dad was like that.
So, yeah, PR was a bit of a refreshing change of perspective for me. Over the course of the track season, watching and cheering from the unforgiving aluminum bleachers, I came to appreciate and embrace the larger meaning behind PR.
And here is where it mattered most, I thought: in the girls 3200.
That is a long, tough, grueling race – about two miles – that tests an athlete’s endurance, lungs and legs. It comes fairly early in a meet, as I remember, so it is easily forgotten or ignored because, well, how much excitement is there in watching kids run eight laps around a track? Yes, a bit of a snoozefest.
But here is the thing about the 3200. There were competitors out on the track, in all kinds of weather, doing their level best to improve their times, their PRs. And it did not matter to them how many salted pretzels had been sold at the concession stand as they made their way around to the bell lap. It did not matter that someone had been lapped by a number of fellow competitors. It did not matter that she would not be posting a time that would qualify her for the state meet. It did not matter that she would finish dead last – well after the winner had left the field.
What mattered most was that all of her work in practice that week had helped her establish a new personal best – a PR.
No one else may have known it, including those who stood to cheer her final, lonely push toward the finish line. But she could have that satisfaction, later, all to herself.
On this day, she was better than she had ever been before.
And isn’t that the goal?
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. You can write him at dcain@register-herald.com