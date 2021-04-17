We here in Beckley are about to see the first stakes hammered into the ground, establishing the foundations for how the next decade will build out in terms of downtown development, whether the city can create a dining and entertainment vibe, a theater district, a place to hang on Friday nights after work, more and better street festivals to keep us coming back all summer long. Can we be attractive if not irresistible and the envy of all? Can we shake off vestiges of social repression? Can we celebrate our differences?
I remain firm in my belief that it is possible, that the city’s core advantages in southern West Virginia have much potential to elevate the city as the center of all activities and commerce – wining and dining, medicine, retail, education, travel, athletic competition, outdoor recreation, a night out at the movies or on the dance floor, home to a great book store where patrons can linger and read their favorite newspaper (ahem) while sipping on a freshly brewed cup of coffee. This is, after all, the City of Champions and it is long past time that we start living up to the moniker in everything we do.
You know there are signs of progress. That nondiscrimination ordinance was and is a winner, and the Crown Act being proposed for the city, saying Blacks can wear their hair however they darn well please, will be another redeeming quality that helps announce our city’s presence on the main stage of great places for all to live.
As council debates Mayor “Wrecking Ball” Rob Rappold’s rather aggressive schedule for tearing down dilapidated downtown buildings, it is fair to ask if we are following proper order of checking in with the Historic Landmarks Commission, first. If that panel has not been following its charter and holding regular meetings, then, by all means, I am certain they won’t mind stepping aside and letting other interested and engaged citizens do the job and serve the common good.
But I’m looking forward to an upcoming master redevelopment plan for downtown. It is being prepared by M. Miller Development Services, the same outfit that wrote an assessment of downtown a couple of years ago, complete with a list of suggested actions the city could take immediately to start the ball rolling.
Turns out, the ball did not move an inch. The report dropped and has been gathering dust ever since.
To be kind, just call it inertia.
This time, though, Jina Becher from New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is pushing the plan along and – well, lookie here! – federal pandemic relief dollars in the millions, somewhat simultaneously, are coming to town.
How this council responds to the Miller plan and how those big-time dollars are put to use will tell you everything you need to know about what is in store for Beckley.
Host a ballplayer
I am going to spread a little bit of my love of the game right here, right now.
The Miners, our local Prospect League baseball team, are looking for host families to put up their players, young men who – as a past sponsor, I speak from experience – play and practice long hours almost every day and sleep at night.
Our family has hosted three players, one each in successive seasons before last year was shut down when the pandemic stole the pennant.
The players arrive late May and hang until mid-August.
Get in touch with the Miners’ office (304-252-7233) and ask whatever questions you have. In return, you get free passes to all home games and stories to last a lifetime.
First home game of the season, by the way, is Friday, May 28, against Johnstown. First pitch, 6:35 p.m.
See you there.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.