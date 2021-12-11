We are only as good as we treat the most vulnerable among us.
I probably learned than from my mom, not that she ever said it out loud. But she always showed a soft heart for an underdog, always paid loving attention to the chickadees that came out of the grove in a flight of wings and feathers to feast on the sunflower seeds mom scattered near the birdfeeder just for them. They would enliven the winter farmyard with their nervous, jumpy behavior mixed somewhat oddly with their cheery-sounding callnotes as they flitted from tree to tree just outside the farmhouse kitchen where mom spent most of her days, cooking, reading, writing letters, talking on the phone with her friend Pat, keeping tabs on the weather, listening to the radio for the grain markets, and, yes, watching the birds.
I never paid much attention to the birds – then or now – but know, from mom, that the jays were a rude lot, bossy, dictatorial and mean. When the jays showed up at the bird feeder, it was fair to assume that the chickadees were getting the worst of it.
I’ve been thinking of mom and her chickadees this week after reading stories out of Charleston about the state’s Child Protective Services, which is anything but. How did we ever get to a point that we have people working for us who are, essentially, shrugging their shoulders when asked about the lack of protection we provide children in dangerous, untenable circumstances? They can and do blame problems associated with monitoring the welfare of children on staffing levels, low pay and slow-to-respond child abuse hotline.
OK, but how was all of that allowed to happen? What manager is not filling the staff vacancies when they occur? Who is not holding people’s feet to the fire? Is the Legislature budgeting enough money?
What we end up with, of course, is one unspeakable tragedy after another – and the certainty that there are other children, God knows how many, who are being abused even as I write, even as you read, because too few of the adults in Children Protective Services or in the state Legislature give a rat’s patootie.
Just about a year ago, on Dec. 8 of last year, we here in the southern reaches of the state were stunned and shocked, our collective breath taken away when a Greenbrier County mother, a 25-year-old woman, killed five children – three of her own, two of whom were her husband’s from a previous marriage – with a shotgun in a farmhouse where they all lived. After shooting them all – the boys in the head – she then torched the place, burning the house down, leaving behind several notes before turning the shotgun on herself.
“This is no one’s fault but my own. My demons won over me. Sorry, I wasn’t strong enough,” she wrote in one note.
Here’s the thing: Child Protective Services knew this young mother was having more than just a tough go if it, more than just one bad day. They knew because it had been reported that there was evidence of child abuse.
In testimony this past week before the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families, Mike Spradlin, a retired West Virginia State Police trooper, told legislators that the family situation must have been building long before the mother snapped.
“I knew that woman didn’t wake up that day thinking she was going to kill those kids,” Spradlin said.
The officer described rumors that began circulating that a referral about the children’s living conditions had been made to Child Protective Services.
Indeed. A referral had been made by Sarah Peters, a dental hygienist with Greenbrier Valley Pediatric Dentistry. She, too, spoke to lawmakers at their hearing.
She described treating a patient, later identified as one of the children, a 4-year-old. He had a large bruise on his arm, Peters said.
Peters said she called a CPS hotline to report it: A CPS representative “asked me a few questions about why I was calling.”
At the end of the call, the CPS rep told Peters, “I think I have all the information I need.”
A few months later, there were five children on a farm out in Greenbrier County who were murdered, three of them shot to death by their own mother.
And CPS has all the information it needed – and did absolutely nothing.
Yeah, I get it. This state is thick with parents who have given up any sense of responsibility, choosing the road of least resistance.
A front-page story today says the state leads the country in the rate of drug overdose deaths, and one in every five babies in West Virginia is born substance-exposed. It is estimated that more than 35,000 children in the state are being raised by grandparents. The non-profit organization To the Moon and Back says 43,000 West Virginia children are known to live in primary custody of their grandparents.
So, yeah, there are so many parents who are not up to the task. But what exactly have our legislators been doing these past several years as this state leads the rest of the country in drug overdose deaths?
Nothing. That’s what. And what is the CPS response? “I think I have all the information I need.”
It’s time we start paying closer attention to the chickadees – and to get their parents into recovery. They, the whole flock of them, need our help.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.