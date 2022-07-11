Monday’s report: Covid-related deaths in West Virginia jumped by 22 over the weekend, pushing the state’s total to 7,091.
Additionally, active cases of the highly infectious disease rose as well, up to 2,858, as high as they have been since Feb. 27 when they were at 3,045.
Also up was the positive test rate, coming in at 11.50 percent on Sunday, a few ticks up from Saturday’s rate 10.23 percent It was the eighth day of the past 10 that the rate landed in double digits.
The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), which compiles the data, did not update readings for hospitalizations, or the number of patients being treated cof Covid in intensive care units and those on ventilators.
In its Monday report, the he DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 96-year-old female from Wayne County, a 91-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year-old female from Mason County, a 94-year-old female from Roane County, a 91-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 95-year-old male from Cabell County, a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 75-year-old male from Hancock County, a 56-year-old male from Wood County, an 81-year-old female from Roane County, an 85-year-old female from Harrison County, an 88-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 87-year-old female from Cabell County, a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year-old female from Fayette County, an 83-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 44-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old male from Lewis County, an 80-year-old male from Wayne County, a 79-year-old female from Wyoming County, and a 78-year-old female from Upshur County.