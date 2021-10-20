During World War II, from 1941 through 1945, Nazi Germany and its collaborators systematically murdered some six million Jews across German-occupied Europe – or about two-thirds of the Jewish population in Europe at the time. The slaughter was carried out in pogroms and mass shootings, in gas chambers and extermination camps, death by any efficient means necessary.
Jews were being deported from ghettos across Europe in sealed freight trains to the camps, chiefly in occupied Poland – Auschwitz-Birkenau, Belec, Chelmno, Majdanek, Sobibór and Treblinka. If they survived the journey, the victims were gassed, worked or beaten to death. Disease took many as did medical experiments and death marches. The killing continued until the end of the war.
It was, simply and horribly enough, genocide, Adolf Hitler’s policy of extermination that his Nazis called the Final Solution – and it was among the darkest hours in modern world history.
It was the Holocaust.
And now, 81 years after the first prisoners walked into the camps, West Virginia’s Senate president, Craig Blair, compared the U.S. government’s Covid-19 vaccine regulation for companies to Nazi Germany.
Yes, he did.
And as of this writing, he has apologized to no one.
No, he hasn’t.
Blair falls into an ignominious line of West Virginia politicians who have gone out of their way to give the state a big and bright black eye. Collectively, they give the flawed appearance that our state government is run by a group of rubes who skipped lessons in critical thinking in school. One wonders what history books they have consulted before making their pronouncements and why they seem so full of themselves.
Remember Del. Joe Jeffries, R-Putnam? He sponsored a bill forbidding the teaching of sexuality in public schools – and then posted a video where he provided explicit advice for women receiving oral sex.
Yes, he went there. And then Republicans came for him. Gov. Jim Justice and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw called Jeffries an embarrassment. The West Virginia Republican Party said the delegate’s behavior was unacceptable. Even the GOP Executive Committee back in Putnam County said it strongly condemned the content of the video.
Remember Derrick Evans, a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, who resigned from office after participating in the storming of the United States Capitol. You remember the attempted insurrection of our federal government on January 6, right? Evans was there. We know because we all saw his guilty mug on national newscasts because, inexplicably, he livestreamed the event – pointing the camera at himself. Here I am, he seemed to be telling the FBI. Come get me.
And they did.
But, of course, he had a lot of company that infamous day, didn’t he.
And then there was Del. Eric Porterfield in 2019 who hinted that he would drown his own kids if they turned out to be gay. He pitched himself as a devout Christian. He did not survive the next election.
And let’s not forget Del. John Mandt, who used anti-gay slurs in social media, speculating whether fellow members of the Republican Party might be gay.
Screenshots show Mandt disparaging other Republican state lawmakers for being “sponsors of a queer bill” – The Fairness Act – and appeared to show him calling the mayor of Huntington, the largest city in his district, a “douche” not worth introducing at the capitol.
You know, it would be a better world if we did not elect bigots to public office even if they only occupied the back benches of the House and Senate.
But when a politician in a key leadership role in the Legislature diminishes the horror of the Holocaust by comparing it to a vaccination mandate, then we know that our problems run deeper than what we may have previously imagined.
And that is not a happy day for humanity.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.