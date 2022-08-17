On Friday, the Beckley detachment of the West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint along US Rt. 19, south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County.
The checkpoint will be in operation from 6 p.m. to midnight.
The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated or drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies.
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases — 571,075
Deaths — 7,223
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases — 93,278,036
Deaths — 1,039,023
Source: CSSE
World
Cases — 592,997,192
Deaths — 6,444,923
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot — 1,145,234
Fully vaccinated — 988,840
Source: DHHR
17 more Covid-related deaths reported in state
Active cases of Covid-19 in West Virginia fell for a fifth consecutive day in the state’s Wednesday report, retreating further from the 3,000-plateau above which it had settled for much of the past 30 days. It stood at 2,731, down from 2,754 on the day.
And the state’s positive test rate fell into the high single digits at 9.68 percent on Tuesday after spending the previous two days at 19.98 percent on Monday and 18.08 percent on Sunday.
But as both of those metrics gave encouraging signs on the prevalence of the highly infectious disease, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 17 Covid-related deaths, two from Raleigh County, pushing the state total to 7,223.
Also concerning, hospitalizations turned back up in the DHHR report, climbing from 351 on Tuesday to 376 on Wednesday, and both the number of patients in an intensive care unit and those on a ventilator rose as well, respectively from 47 to 53 and from 13 to 16.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 89-year-old male from Putnam County, a 76-year-old female from Putnam County, an 87-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year-old female from Ohio County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 74-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 86-year-old female from Wetzel County, a 74-year-old male from Clay County, a 76-year-old female from Ohio County, a 64-year-old female from Barbour County, a 73-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 87-year-old male from Harrison County, a 71-year-old male from Marshall County, a 95-year-old male from Ohio County, a 73-year-old male from Wood County, and an 88-year-old male from Kanawha County.
PAAC schedules free testing, vaccination clinic
The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Covid-19 surge testing team will host a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The free testing and vaccination clinic will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 142 Mool Ave.
All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 10 a.m. to 3:00 pm.
Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for anyone in the community with a valid photo ID.
Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available.
All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing is now available.
Stankus to join state DOE as deputy superintendent
Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus will join the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) as a deputy superintendent beginning Aug. 31. She currently serves as the superintendent of Upshur County Schools.
Dr. Stankus, an educator with 32 years of experience, earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from West Virginia University, a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Marshall University and an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education and Special Education from West Virginia Wesleyan College (WVWC).
She has been superintendent of Upshur County Schools for five years. Throughout her career, Dr. Stankus has served in multiple counties as a teacher, special education teacher, counselor and principal.
“We are pleased to have Dr. Stankus join our efforts at the West Virginia Department of Education,” said State Superintendent of Schools David L. Roach. “She is an esteemed educator with a heart for teaching, learning and children. She will be a great asset as we continue to focus on issues of student achievement and as we advance public education in our state.”
Dr. Stankus was recognized as a distinguished alumni and received the WVWC Martin Luther King Community Partner of the Year Award. Professionally, she also served as an executive member of the West Virginia Association of School Administrators (WVASA) Board, vice-chair of the Fred Eberle Career Technical Center Administrative Council, past president of the West Virginia Elementary and Middle School Principal Association, member of the Upshur County Development Authority, Rotary Club and Family Resource Network Board of Advisors.
Dr. Stankus will join Deputy Michele Blatt as part of the Department’s executive leadership team.
WVU gets funds for preserving newspaper pages
Sens. Joe Manchin, D-WV, and Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, announced on Wednesday that $162,155 from the National Endowment for the Humanities is being appropriated to West Virginia University to support the National Digital Newspaper Program, an initiative to preserve and digitize historic news publications.
