True story: The day before I was to graduate from high school and take off the day after for a summer of work on Mackinac Island, my Dad and I were at the local tavern in Bagley, population 450 counting cats and dogs. As was his habit, he was drinking a draft beer from a glass and I was popping salted peanuts into a cold, sweaty bottle of Coke.
That’s when we had the talk – and he did all of the talking.
It was the same talk, I have been told, that he had had with my two older brothers and the one that he would have with the youngest six years later. Short and simple, the message went something like this: He could not let any one of us boys stay at home and take up farming. Not on our farm, anyway.
“If I let one of you stay,” I remember him saying, “I would have to let all four of you stay to be fair. And there’s just not enough farm ground to let that happen.”
In consolation, he said that he and Mom would do all they could to help with college expenses, if that is the road we chose – as we all did – but he would not spare a dime of assistance if we chose another road to travel.
“Your decision,” he said, “but either way, you are moving out of the house.”
Not that any of us was looking to stay, frankly. I mean, farm work is hard and unforgiving, and in Iowa it was either freezing cold or hot as hades out in the elements. Like my brothers, I baled hay, shelled corn and walked beans for the grand sum of $1.50 an hour. That was when I worked for others. When we did those chores for the family operation? Room and board, Dad would say.
I fed the cattle and horses late at night after basketball practice and then made sure they had hay the next morning before the school bus came around a little after 7. I mowed the lawn – a farmyard, let me be clear – with a push mower.
So, yeah, I was fine with Option A as I listened to the talk, going to college and leaving the farm life behind. Me and my brothers, we all had our eye on the University of Iowa in Iowa City, a three-hour drive from home that seemed – at the time – like it was half way around the world. We had seen and experienced everything our hometown and the farm had to offer. We were ready for another reality.
But I did not say so at the time. Not during the talk.
I can report – again, true story – that we all got the same graduation present from the parents: a suitcase.
The message was clear.
So, I packed that suitcase and headed off for my first summer away from home. Graduation night proved to be the last time I lived in the old farmhouse.
● ● ●
When Shelby Cain was 4 years old, she told her parents she wanted to travel the world.
Because she is my daughter, first born, I followed along and know that she packed a bag for Ireland and the Bahamas in high school, and then she did a semester of studying abroad in Madrid when at the U of I. She used her time in Spain, on long weekends, to travel by rail to points all across the crowded European map.
After graduating from college, she spent a couple of years in the Peace Corps in Zambia. And while stationed there, she took trips to Zanzibar, Namibia and Cape Town where she swam in a pool with three small penguins.
Celebrating her 27th birthday recently, with four weeks left in grad school, she shows up at Carnival in Rio and on a sailboat off the coast of Costa Rica.
There have been other ports of call and there will be others. Covid canceled plans for her and her sister a couple of years ago to investigate Indonesia so I am sure that one is still a target. And, yeah, I could do Bali – if invited.
Shelby’s life teaches many lessons, none more simple or pronounced than these: It’s good to have goals – and keep a bag packed.
The reason I have been thinking of Shelby the past few weeks, well, other than the fact that she is waving to me via my Facebook feed from warm, watery and exotic destinations, is that she will be graduating from grad school the first of June and moving to Cincinnati and living an easy 4-hour drive from our home here in Beckley – as close to her mom and dad than she has been in awhile.
Like my Dad, I, too, was anxious to get all of our kids out of the house, off to more schooling, off to an environment they would have to share with other smart young scholars from different cultures and backgrounds, people with different perspectives. I was also mindful of the talk my Dad had with me years earlier.
My talk with the kids? Make friends, have fun, learn something – and call your mom.
And, of course, your Dad loves you and your mom and I will always, always, be here for you.
Shelby’s will be the seventh graduation our kids have experienced, from high school through college. All affairs are in line for an eighth next spring.
And then?
Well, assuming the youngest gets settled in relatively short order, I plan on packing a bag and hitting the road – to see the kids, certainly, because I miss them terribly and they make fine company, and to visit as many ballparks as the itinerary allows. There are always destinations unknown.
Bali, perhaps.
J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.