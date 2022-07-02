Dear Shelby,
You ask so many questions. You always have. And that is good. It tells me that you are curious, interested in others, their lives, their experiences, their perspectives. You remain keen on the give and take of conversation, listening as well as expressing your own thoughts. You may not remember, you were so young, about 5 years old, I believe, but you once asked if you could remain at the dinner table and be a part of the adult conversation that followed dessert. Hang out with your sister and cousins? Child’s play. You wanted to stay seated and hear the stories of the big people, the adults. You wanted to know what they knew.
That’s you. And you have always been that way, in search of the truth, more information, the latest research, a great story and oral histories, compiling it all into a Shelby worldview.
You are intellectually curious, kid. And, like I said, that’s good. You ask questions. Good ones.
So now you have asked what may seem like a pretty simple, straightforward question, and to most folks I suppose it is. “Are you more like your father or your mother?” you asked. “In what ways?” you wanted to know.
Well, girl, it’s complicated.
We can both agree that I look a great deal like my dad. Your mom says as much, too, as does most everyone else who knows our family.
And, as you have probably heard, Shelb, when I get a little wound up, I talk like Dad, too, which is to say that I can swear like a sailor, which he was.
Indeed. Your Grandpa Jack was itching to go to war during his last year of high school. He didn’t want to miss out. So he signed up for the Navy just before his 17th birthday, and that was in 1943. Two months later, immediately after high school graduation, he was headed off to eight weeks’ worth of boot camp at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center north of Chicago. Then he shipped out to the Pacific Theater, World War II, where he wanted to be, fighting the original axis of evil, enemies of democracy and the American way of life.
I did not serve in the military, and coming of age during the Vietnam War, I was hoping that I wouldn’t have to. I watched Walter Cronkite report from the ground, I read the Des Moines Register, knew about the Pentagon Papers and the Tet offensive, the secret bombing of Cambodia and how our government – through five different administrations – had systematically lied, not only to the public but also to Congress.
Mom and I talked about all of that and more at the kitchen table, late nights running into the early morning hours. She was my sounding board and I was the high school kid who wore a black arm band in silent protest, grew my hair long and loved playing the trumpet.
By the time I went to college, the nation’s opinion about our nation’s involvement in Vietnam had been turned on its head. People were seeing the war for what it was, the truth behind the propaganda provided by the U.S. Defense Department. The draft was coming to an end – as would the war, ingloriously for the U.S., just a couple of years later. I breathed a sigh of relief.
And that was the reaction of my mother, your Grandma Alyce. She was a Democrat and a Catholic, from sun up to sun down, did not trust Richard Nixon and despised the whole idea of sending teenagers or anybody else for that matter off to fight a war that had no national security interests for the U.S.
Senseless, she called it. She spent a lot of time with her rosary during that time.
Dad was all in, as I recall, embracing a fight against the spread of communism.
Not me. Not mom – my political advisor. We saw it as something different.
Yeah, Dad and I shared some similarities, other than the resemblance and the swearing. Dad laughed pretty loud and he liked listening to music, especially jazz. His preference? Stan Getz, Dave Brubeck and João Gilberto.
Dad was also a bit of a perfectionist – and, in his own passive aggressive manner, let each of his four sons know that he was paying attention, taking account. I often played trumpet solos at our high school band concerts, and when I messed up one note out of 300, yeah, I heard not a word about the 299 others.
I once scored 24 points in a basketball game and my dad reminded me that I missed a free throw. “Well, at least you guys won.”
So you see, Shelb, there is nno easy answer, here.
While Dad could be coarse and demanding, he taught us boys the value of a good day’s work, instilling a work ethic that has lasted a lifetime. He really was a hard-working and innovative farmer, who for much of his life saw the world outside his reach in black and white, no shades of gray and certainly without color. But, slowly, he, too, started asking questions, on Vietnam, on wars in general, on politics. And he came around – especially on me marrying your mom, a beautiful Black woman who gave birth to you, a curious and happy child whose smile was as bright, as warm and as wide as the sun.
So who am I most like? Mom? Or Dad?
Interesting you ask. I often think of what I see of them in you.
And I just know Grandma Alyce would have loved to have sat at the kitchen table in the old family farmhouse and listened to your stories deep into the night. She, too, loved a good story.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.