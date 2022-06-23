Thursday’s report: State health officials are pointing to a national data system update affecting all 50 states for a sudden jump in Covid-related deaths in West Virginia.
In its Thursday report, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) counted 36 deaths in the previous 24 hours while reporting only one death from last Thursday through Tuesday.
From June 6-20, 2022, the National Center for Health Statistics was unable to certify deaths due to the data system update, the DHHHR said in its daily report.
That pushed the state’s overall death count to 7,054.
Included in the total deaths reported as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate were a 53-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old female from Boone County, a 79-year-old female from Marshall County, a 75-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 39-year-old female from McDowell County, an 81-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year-old female from Logan County, a 91-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year-old male from Mason County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year-old female from Harrison County, a 66-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old female from Clay County, an 84-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year-old male from Logan County, a 91-year-old male from Jackson County, an 81-year-old male from Nicholas County, an 89-year-old male from Cabell County, a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old male from Preston County, an 80-year-old female from Ohio County, a 107-year-old male from Logan County, a 50-year-old female from Cabell County, an 84-year-old female from Wood County, a 91-year-old female from Clay County, an 80-year-old female from Morgan County, a 68-year-old female from Braxton County, an 81-year-old female from Ohio County, an 87-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 61-year-old male from Wayne County, a 66-year-old female from Putnam County, a 68-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 75-year-old female from Putnam County, a 71-year-old female from Putnam County, and an 84-year-old male from Kanawha County. These deaths range from February through June 2022.
The rest of the daily report was relatively benign. Hospitalizations because of Covid were up by seven to 192, while active Covid cases were also up on the day, rising from 1,882 to 1,924, remaining below 2,000 for a third consecutive day.
The positive test rate fell a third consecutive day, ending up at 6.33 percent after sitting at 12.21 percent on Monday.