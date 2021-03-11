Gov. Jim Justice can hardly find a friend these days.
The governor has been trying to sell his idea to eliminate the state’s personal income tax to anyone who will listen.
But no one’s buying.
Some people would say you have to squint real hard to see the bright side of the governor’s vision.
Others, well, even business men and women who have had the governor’s back are turning away.
As detailed in a front-page story today by MetroNews, a memo distributed Thursday to legislators by the West Virginia Business and Industry Council said businesses would not benefit from the governor’s plan because it, essentially, does not exempt them from the income tax cut. At the same time, many of those businesses would be subject to new sales taxes and fees designed to raise the revenue being lost with elimination of the income tax.
In other circles, what jumps off the page is this shifting of the state’s tax burden. The governor’s plan would raise the West Virginia sales tax to 7.9 percent – the highest rate in the country. No. 1, for those of you who like ratings. And combined, the state and local sales tax rate would jump to 8.4 percent. That would shift regressive sales taxes upon low- and middle-income families while giving high-income West Virginians a generous break by eliminating a tax on their income.
From the very beginning, when the governor announced the broad parameters of his tax plan during his state of the state address, the more fiscally conservative members of the Republican caucus took a pass – because instead of cutting expenses to equal the loss of revenue, the governor was simply adding a whole bunch of taxes elsewhere and not cutting a darn thing.
Now, I’m not sure where the governor can turn to build support – especially with the legislative session past the halfway point.
There is not a lot of time left on the clock to turn around what seems like a tide of opposition against the governor’s idea.
The governor can’t turn to Sen. Joe Manchin, not after the falling-out they had this week over pandemic relief funds soon to arrive in the state.
Manchin, who has been critical of how the governor has and has not spent monies from the CARES Act last year, was responsible in placing a provision in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package – signed into law on Thursday by President Joe Biden – that stipulated states cannot use any of the money to offset any loss of tax revenue.
Justice’s reponse? It was personal.
“He is a wealthy guy,” Justice said of Manchin. “How could that happen on the salary of a politician? There is the reason why people want to be a politician, they want something for themselves. I never have and I never will.”
Manchin’s response? He pretty much dismissed the attack and said all he wanted was to make the state better.
I see where WVU lost to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Conference tournament on Thursday – not exactly the confidence booster you would like heading into the NCAA tournament next week.
OVERHEARD
“Too often, we’ve turned against one another. ... Vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed, and scapegoated. At this very moment, so many of them, our fellow Americans, they’re on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives, and still, still they’re forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America. It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.”
President Joe Biden in his address to the nation on Thursday night.