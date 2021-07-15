You kind of have to squint to see it, but the Covid numbers in West Virginia look like they are turning north. Or at least they’re trying to. Not in some loud and obnoxious way like an unruly neighbor playing his music too loud one floor up. And certainly not like this past January when – at times – about 200 people in southern West Virginia were being infected by Covid-19 each and every day. Statewide, back then, the number was upward of 1,400 new daily infections.
No kidding. That’s where we were.
No, this is subtle. Quiet. Clandestine.
At least here.
While the levels of virus-associated readings for hospitalizations, active cases, patients needing breathing support and other statistical categories are all much lower than just a few months ago, West Virginia has all the outward markings of a state that make it a prime target for a resurgence of infections, especially since the aggressive Delta variant has been tossed into the soup.
Across the country, for instance, those states that supported Donald Trump for president have had lower rates of vaccinations than those that sided with Joe Biden. Also, vaccine hesitancy is highest in counties that are rural and have lower income levels and college graduation rates.
That all adds up to vulnerable populations and a pretty good starter set for a demographic profile of the Mountain State.
Specifically, what has me concerned?
Well, we still have people dying most days and the great majority of them did not get a vaccination. They would still be with us if they had been a tad less stubborn. And that is just a shame.
On top of that, active cases are at 997, according to the Thursday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources. That is way below the 29,000 recorded one day in January but higher than just a week ago when the number came in at 882.
The positive test rate is dancing around 2 percent after staying below that mark for an entire month. On Monday of this week, it had reached up to touch 2.26 percent. On Thursday, 1.97 percent. On July 3? 1.06 percent. Also on that day, there were 57 hospitalized Covid patients across the state. On Thursday, 84.
Yes, both the number of patients in intensive care units and those having been intubated are up over the first of the month, too.
But, listen, it’s nothing like what Missouri and other spots – with similar profiles as West Virginia – are going through. And if we would care to listen, they are serving up testimonials as to the potential for the Delta variant to rip through poorly vaccinated populations and tip the scales toward the bad old days of long ago.
Consider Springfield, Mo.
According to a story in the Washington Post, new infections are rapidly rising in that Ozarks city to levels not seen since early January. The school system has reinstated a mask mandate for summer school classes and local health officials are trying to create an alternate care site for stable Covid-19 patients as new infections are cresting above capacity at all-time highs.
Just reading the story brings a feeling of déjà vu when most of us were all hunkered down at home, rarely going out and typically only to the grocery store.
Remember how dark the mood was for a while?
Well, this latest spike, and it is significant, has spread to Oklahoma and Arkansas. Other hot spots burning red on the map include destinations in Louisiana, Florida, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming and elsewhere.
In Mississippi, cases are up 70 percent over the past two weeks, according to tracking by The New York Times. In Los Angeles County, officials have declared that masks would once again be required indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
In fact, the number of new coronavirus cases is increasing in every state, according to various databases. The underlying message, of course, is that the pandemic in the United States is far from over.
Back in June, new cases nationally had fallen to about 11,000 a day. Now? About 26,000 with hospitalizations on the rise.
But here is the deal, available to all: The 160 million people across the country and the nearly 485,000 West Virginians who are fully vaccinated are largely protected from the virus, including the highly contagious Delta variant. That’s what the scientists and the statistics say.
And yet there is a hardened resistance among many from rolling up a sleeve to get a shot.
For the life of me, I do not understand it.
But because of that intransigence, the odds are higher that this latest Covid storm will come rolling around these mountains soon.
And, for now, I keep an eye on the numbers and I see the first faint signs of trouble that we could be avoiding – but probably won’t.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.