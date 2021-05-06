Gov. Jim Justice is finding company from the other side of the political aisle in his search for people to vaccinate. President Joe Biden is running out of patients, too.
That first 100 million Americans? Easy peasy, as it turned out. The next 100 million or so? Well, that’s a tougher row to hoe. Read ’em and weep, here are the numbers: The U.S. is now administering an average of 2.13 million shots a day. Sounds impressive unless compared to the 3.37 million daily average from about a month ago or the 4.6 million daily doses delivered on April 10.
On Tuesday of this week? Meet the wall: about a million.
What’s a leader to do? Well, telling the truth and consequences tends to work in most cases, and the fact of the matter is we have excellent vaccines keeping people out of the hospital and off their deathbeds. As vaccinations increase statewide and across the country, the transmission rate of Covid-19 will be ground into a bad memory. And that is exactly what real and projected trend lines are showing.
Already, confirmed Covid cases across the country are falling. The 7-day average of new cases is 12 percent lower than the prior week. Here in West Virginia, you have to squint to see progress, but it’s there. This past week, ending Wednesday, the state recorded 2,596 newly confirmed cases of the disease. Three weeks ago? 2,777.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, modeling trend lines under different scenarios (all of which, by the way, maintain physical distancing and masking, as well as isolating and quarantining when necessary) showed high vaccination rates driving new cases down to nearly a nib by September – just in time for football season, the pennant chase in baseball or a colorful walk in a national park, take your pick. Two other CDC models with lower vaccination rates still forecast a decline, just not a precipitous one.
Knowing what happened with transmissions last fall, which model would you choose for the country to adopt?
Well, yeah, here, too. What that modeling shows is that there is a safe path out of the brier patch. We just have to pick up the pace to stay ahead of the spread of all of these variants, which has the potential to reverse a lot of good already achieved.
So, yes, more people need to be willing to roll up their dang sleeves.
As stated, we were real good at lining people up right out of the gate. Remember seeing those lines wrap around the county convention center earlier this spring? That’s when we led the whole country with the percentage of people having been vaccinated and the percentage of doses received from the feds having been administered.
But no more. And not for want of effort.
Once No. 1, now No. 32 with 31.03 percent of the population fully vaccinated. That trails the national average of 32.3 percent with Maine leading the way at 41.99 percent.
The challenge ahead, now, is that the easy pickings in the U.S. vaccination campaign are long gone. So the new goal? Another 100 million shots over the next 60 days, the president says, and at least 70 percent of the population with at least one dose of the vaccination by Independence Day.
That seems to be the target the governor is aiming for, too, though I believe he wants 70 percent of the state’s population fully vaccinated – two shots, not one. Both efforts, nationally and here at home, will be heavy lifts.
Bottom line in getting there? This is every individual’s opportunity to act for the greater good, for a shared value, for something grand and yet unselfish, for something bigger than oneself. The very simple question is this: What is the most responsible thing you can do?
So, yeah, go ahead. Pitch in. Be a part. Roll up that sleeve. It will make you feel good – in more ways than one.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
------
OVERHEARD
“Many Americans – especially young people – see religion as bound up with political conservatism, and the Republican party specifically. Since that is not their party, or their politics, they do not want to identify as being religious. Young people are especially allergic to the perception that many – but by no means all – American religions are hostile to LGBTQ rights.”
David Campbell, professor and chair of the University of Notre Dame’s political science department and co-author of “Secular Surge: A New Fault Line in American Politics.”