Man, I missed too many opportunities in high school and college to study history. Now that I am interested, it’s like I am just trying to catch up – you know, before time runs out. And while I am decades removed from the classroom, I do not remember learning much about the Black experience in America.
Small wonder, right?
Yes, there was slavery in the curriculum, of course, and the Civil War. And yes, I remember being told – by white folks – that there had been good white masters back in the day who treated their slaves kindly. Like one of the family, even.
Ahem. It was slavery. There were whips and chains and auction blocks and indentured servitude. And there’s nothing good about any of that. None of it.
Anyway, there is so much American history and every piece has connecting DNA threads that are just as fascinating and connect us all.
Lately, we all have been exposed to some Black history that many may not have known much about – me included. And if it’s Black history in America, well, no, it’s not likely to be all that pleasant to study. But necessary, I think, if we want to fully understand this American experiment called democracy.
Just last month there was a whole lot of talk and ink spilled upon newspaper pages about the Tulsa Race Massacre – which was brand new history for many of us even though it happened back in 1921.
That was when a white mob attacked residents, homes and businesses in the predominantly Black Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma – referred to as the Black Wall Street – in one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history. Historians estimate the death toll may have been as high as 300 and thousands were left homeless.
According to a later Red Cross estimate, some 1,256 houses were burned and another 215 others were looted but not torched. Two newspapers, a school, a library, a hospital, churches, hotels, stores and many other Black-owned businesses were among the buildings destroyed or damaged by fire, according to an article on the History website.
There’s more, so much more to know about Tulsa, especially the whys and wherefores.
Today, for the first time ever, we are celebrating – or at least recognizing – Juneteenth as a national holiday.
I am pretty sure we were all taught that the 13th Amendment freed Blacks way back in 1863. Abraham Lincoln got that ball rolling with his writing of the Emancipation Proclamation. But we probably know now, if we didn’t before, that it took more than two years for word to travel to the far reaches of what was then still a young country – in this case, to Galveston, Texas. There, on June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, who had fought for the Union, delivered some important news, some old, some new: The Civil War was over, the Union had won and the country was now enforcing the end of slavery.
That was a joyous day for Blacks in Galveston. But of course, slavery did not magically disappear. It simply found statutory relevance in the form of vagrancy laws, Pig Laws, debt servitude, Black Codes and more. Freedom, in essence, was criminalized, and many Black people were forced into poorly paid and brutal work on plantations, railroads and mines.
Again, there is so much more to this particular piece of Black history – American history.
Have you heard of the Tuskegee Experiment? That began in 1932 at a time when there was no known treatment for syphilis, a contagious venereal disease. After being recruited by the promise of free medical care, African American men in Alabama – some 600 – were enrolled in the project. In order to track the disease’s full progression, researchers provided no effective care. As such, Black participants experienced severe health problems including blindness, mental impairment and, in some cases, death.
If you wonder why Blacks today are uneasy about getting vaccinated for Covid-19, well, those stories from our past travel and inform one generation to the next.
Here is one I hadn’t heard of before sitting down to do a little research: Racist attacks in 1919 – called the Red Summer – were widespread, and often indiscriminate, but in many places, they were initiated by white servicemen, home from World War I, targeting any of the 380,000 Black veterans who had just returned from the war.
Because of their military service, Black veterans were seen as a particular threat to Jim Crow and racial subordination, a report by the Equal Justice Initiative said.
There is more, so much more.
Have you heard of the Three-fifths Compromise? There is also the One-drop Rule, Jim Crow, Slave Codes, anti-literacy laws and drapetomania – a conjectural mental illness that, in 1851, an American physician hypothesized as the cause of enslaved Africans fleeing captivity.
I’m pretty sure that none of this was in any of the history books handed to me in my youth.
So now I am trying to catch up so that I might better understand just who we are as a people, as a nation.
Sounds like a fascinating read, don’t you think?
