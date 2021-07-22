The plot thickened in the NCAA conference realignment world on Thursday and if you are a fan of the West Virginia Mountaineers, developments did not go in the right direction. Officials representing Oklahoma and Texas were no-shows to a Big 12 call to discuss the schools’ reported interest in leaving the conference for the Southeastern Conference (more widely branded as the SEC), according to multiple reports.
Either those officials had nothing to say – or their mouths were stuffed from eating way too much at the buffet.
The Houston Chronicle was the first to report the bombshell this week, that those behemoths of the college football world had approached the SEC about joining up and making the 14-team conference – with the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Georgia – one of 16 teams. Yes, that would create a college football superpower without equal. Even the Big Ten – with its 14 teams, most of which are highly competitive – would rate, at best, a distant second.
And the Big 12? Yeah, well, sorry, Mountaineer fans.
If the Longhorns and Sooners hit the exits, WVU would be left in an eight-team conference without any marquee schools. Kansas has the right name for hoops season, but in the fall, schools like Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State draw a blank.
The conference would lose its Power 5 status and, with that, truckloads of money – the likes of which are needed to refurbish facilities to the tune of, say, $55 million like what was just pumped into the WVU campus football facilities at Milan Puskar Center.
Put another way, if your TV viewing choices come some college football Saturday this fall are either Kansas State versus Texas Christian University or Oklahoma taking on Alabama, which game are you going to watch, College Football Fan?
Yeah, me, too.
Your Monday morning water cooler conversations would no longer be about whether WVU would make the football playoffs, but whether your boys would be playing in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl or First Responder Bowl. Exciting, eh?
And this could be coming soon. According to a CBS report, the SEC could announce the additions of the Longhorns and Sooners “within a couple of weeks.”
What are Texas and Oklahoma officials saying?
On Wednesday, Oklahoma released this statement: “The college athletics landscape is shifting constantly. We don’t address every anonymous rumor.”
Texas issued its own dodge: “Speculation swirls around collegiate athletics. We will not address rumors or speculation.”
Ha!
So, let me interpret both of those for anyone having difficulty: “See ya! Wouldn’t want to be ya!”
None of this is turning new turf for college football or the Big 12 specifically. Just 10 years ago, the conference lost Nebraska to the Big Ten, Colorado to the Pac 12 and Texas A&M and Missouri to the SEC.
But even with those defections and realignments, Texas and Oklahoma remained in the Big 12 with the conference adding TCU and West Virginia, securing its Power 5 status.
But that all changes if this deal goes through.
If I were in charge at WVU? I might be making some phone calls of my own – and looking for an exit.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.