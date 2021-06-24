As our elected representatives to the state Legislature gathered in Charleston on Thursday to talk about how to spend $250 million in budget surplus, a group of U.S. senators inlcuding Joe Manchin reached a bipartisan agreement on a new $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The background to all of this is that counties and municipalities are already wrestling with the enviable challenge of how to put millions of dollars to work thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, which is sending $1.355 billion to the state and $676.6 million to cities and counties.
So much money. So many priorities. Do we really have that many shovel-ready projects?
To aid the nation’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. Congress has passed four appropriations laws. The largest of those was the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which came in at $2 trillion and change, the largest supplemental appropriation in American history.
This year, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act, and West Virginia state government is receiving $1.355 billion through that while municipalities and counties are due an additional $676.6 million to slice up based on population.
That’s a lot of money. But is it enough?
It does not take but a cursory look around West Virginia to know that much, in the midst of so much that is beautiful, has been left to rust and rot. Even Gov. Jim Justice sees it. He has asked legislators to restore some funding to higher education, $30 million for our state parks, $17 million for flood-related new school construction projects and $5 million to the Division of Tourism for – thank you very much – economic development initiatives related to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve down here in our neck of the woods.
For their part, state politicians and local administrators at city and county levels – flush with money borrowed by their federal government – are talking about infrastructure, specifically broadband.
And that is as it should be. You do not need to drive far off the beaten path to run out of service range of the telecommunication carriers in this state. Heck, who hasn’t dropped phone calls on a cell just walking from one room to the next – at home in Beckley, not up some distant and lonesome hollow?
Imagine the frustration of small businesses scattered across the map that are trying to make a go of it, fighting connectivity issues – to say nothing of the school kids trying to link up to get an assignment or a lesson or to research a class project.
Yes, we all agree. Broadband leaves a lot to be desired in West Virginia, and if we are going to leverage the tourism opportunities coming ’round the mountain, if we are going to attract a share of all of those remote workers we keep hearing about, if we are to help the business people who have already staked their claim in the rock of this wild and wonderful state, then we had best get our internet up to speed. Literally.
But, pardon the interruption, we have so many matters begging for attention.
Some homes do not have indoor plumbing while others lack water fit to drink. We have over 7,200 foster children in this state, a mind-boggling and embarrassing number, and last year we set a record for the number of drug overdose deaths.
Certainly, given all the lessons and instruction that students missed this past year, elementary and secondary schools will face new challenges of readjustment and bringing kids up to speed this fall.
And what about public health, especially now on the fresh lessons of a year-long pandemic that has, as of this writing, taken more than 603,000 lives of our fellow Americans, 2,876 right here at home in the Mountain State.
By way of example, we all know that our county health departments were and remain understaffed, overworked, underpaid and overwhelmed. Back in early January, when Raleigh County was counting nearly 400 confirmed Covid cases a week – some days more than 100 – there is no way on God’s green earth that established protocols of contact tracing were being followed to the letter. The resources just weren’t there to adequately respond to a pandemic of this magnitude.
And now, what is the take-away? Are we prepared to restore some lost funding to that small piece of the budget pie? Is public health, now, important again?
If anyone tells you that too much money is being spent on post pandemic recovery efforts, I would simply ask what they would like to leave off the list. Clearly, we need to set some priorities and sometimes you do that by deciding what can wait. Not every hurdle will be cleared. Right now, it is all about the internet. Is that OK? Is that enough?
Or do we need to put the spade back in the ground and dig a little deeper?
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.