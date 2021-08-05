If you doubt the math and science of climate change, as many have been doing with the spread of the coronavirus and the consequences of not getting a vaccination, well, I’m not sure what it will take to convince you at this point that we are in a world of hurt and a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill heading toward passage in the Senate is hardly but a tip of the cap to all that needs to be set in motion as a robust response to the rapid deterioration of our enviroment.
And, yes, all hype aside, it is an existential threat to civilization as we have known it here on planet Earth.
You doubt? Well, fine, but did you hear about the Dixie fire in California? It has burned 362,000 acres as of Wednesday night, 83,000 in the previous 24 hours. By way of context, Raleigh County in West Virginia accounts for about 390,000 acres. The Dixie is the largest fire in California this year, and that is saying something. On Wednesday, driven by strong winds, it bared its fiery fangs and ripped through the small town of Greenville, leaving barely a stump of what had been a mountain community. And then with a push from unforgiving winds, Dixie marched off through the northeastern part of the state, other small communities in its path awaiting a similar fate.
And then there is this headline in The Washington Post: A critical ocean system may be heading for collapse due to climate change, study finds.
So, yeah, that whole “collapse” kind of catches your attention, doesn’t it?
Turns out, according to a scientific study, that human-caused warming has led to an “almost complete loss of stability” in the system that drives Atlantic Ocean currents, raising the prospect that this essential underwater “conveyor belt” could be close to complete failure.
If that happens? The story says that such a condition could bring extreme cold to Europe and parts of North America, raise sea levels along the U.S. East Coast and disrupt seasonal monsoons that provide water to much of the world.
The study’s author says, “The consequences of a collapse would likely be far-reaching.”
I hope for the good of our planet and the generations to follow that we are moving quickly enough now to ward off the worst of what could come if we continue to politicize the science and either do nothing or loosen our resolve. The Post story painted a pictue of a place both uncomfortable and foreign, a future right out of an Isaac Asimov science fiction novel.
Only this is real, and the evidence has been coming at us for a while, now. Arctic ice is in decline over the past several decades and the global sea level rose about 8 inches in the last century with the rate nearly doubling over the last two decades.
Satellite observations reveal that the spring snow cover in the Northern Hemisphere has decreased over the past 50 years and is melting earlier in the spring.
Similarly, glaciers are in retreat almost everywhere – the Alps, Himalayas, Andes and Rockies as well as in Alaska and Africa. And the ice sheets in Greenland and the Antarctic are losing mass at an alarming rate. Data from NASA show Greenland lost an average of 279 billion tons of ice per year between 1993 and 2019 while Antarctica lost about 148 billion tons of ice per year.
Yes, per year.
President Joe Biden gets it. Kind of. He unveiled plans Thursday to strengthen car pollution standards through 2026, putting the United States on a path to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – though not as quickly as many environmentalists say is needed.
Biden is encouraging automakers to produce more zero-emissions vehicles and set a new goal of having half of all new cars and trucks be emissions-free by 2030.
“The question,” Biden said, “is whether we’ll lead or fall behind in the race for the future.”
With all due respect, Mr. President, the question is whether the entire global village can escape – via science – the fierce, unrelenting and uncompromising winds of climate change racing across landscapes baked to the bone.
Recent evidence is not encouraging.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.