If you are a parent and are worried sick about sending your child into a school that does not require everyone, from students to teachers to staff, to mask up against the transmission of Covid-19, you have every right to feel resentment. You clearly understand that Gov. Jim Justice, refusing to issue a mask mandate or take other mitigating measures to beat back the spread of the highly infectious disease, is not thinking so much about doing the right thing. Rather, he is taking care not to offend a minority of West Virginians who disregard the science, do not wear masks, put others at risk and swear that their personal freedoms are under assault.
That is where he stands. He has made that clear.
The numbers that measure the impact of the pandemic – assembled five days a week by the Department of Health and Human Resources – are getting progressively worse. Their inexorable rise shows no sign of slowing let alone turning around anytime soon.
Blame the Delta variant of the coronavirus, a more aggressive, more transmissible, more deadly construct of the original model. Around the country, children – sick with Covid – are filling hospital beds instead of classrooms.
And here is who is noticing, if governors are not: health professionals on the ground, out in most every county, advising their school boards to issue mask mandates.
We heard that just this week from Dr. Rick Sabol, Mercer County’s health officer, who went even further.
“If it were up to me,” he said, “I would make it mandatory for everyone to get vaccinated.”
The numbers make his point. In June, Mercer County had 126 confirmed cases of Covid. In July, 123. And then just last week, as the Delta variant sharpened its teeth, 160 cases in just four days.
“If everyone had been vaccinated,” he told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, “we would not see this jump.”
Sabol, along with the county’s health department administrator, has recommended that the school district adopt a mask mandate.
And that, health officials advising school boards, is happening across the map. Fayette County has a mask mandate as does McDowell County. Raleigh County’s school board chose to ignore the advice of its health department, saying students could wear masks or not.
Sometimes a health expert’s advice is enough to move a district to act. Other times, it takes Covid stats piled on top.
As Kanawha County Schools counted 49 Covid-19 cases in schools as of Thursday, it moved to require students in grades 6-12 to mask up, according to a report by MetroNews.
In the same story, Putnam County Schools was reported to have moved this week to require masks for all indoor activities and on buses beginning Friday – regardless if they have been vaccinated or not.
So, yes, some are listening to their health officials while tracking the surge of cases. And, yet, not everyone is listening.
And that is what made me wonder if Gov. Justice is ignoring the advice of his health experts – or if they are telling him something different than what our local health officials, like Sabol, are saying.
Certainly, they know what is afoot, right?
Dr. Clay Marsh, WVU Medicine vice president and WVU Health Sciences executive dean, has said that he is following the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommending that schools require masks.
But that is not a mandate.
So are he and other health officials on the governor’s pandemic team – Dr. Ayne Amjad, commissioner for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch – telling the governor that a mandate is not necessary? That it is OK to let each and every one of the 55 school districts make up its own public health policies? Is that the best way to mitigate the effects of a pandemic and bring our shared misery to an end?
Really?
Or is Justice just ignoring everyone except those who ignore science?
