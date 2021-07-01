As a result of a factually challenged letter to the editor in this newspaper penned by Danielle Stewart, writing as an individual and not from the perch of her chair as the city’s Human Rights Commission, city officials – Mayor Rob Rappold and City Treasurer Billie Trump – shared internal communications with council members and a handful of city employees that rebuffed much of what Stewart had to say.
And that’s all well and good, to set the record straight. But some of the city’s information had not been widely known. And, as we know, rumors spread best in the dark.
The mayor likes to say that the city is an open book. And it is difficult to argue with that when you consider the city’s books are online at beckleywv.opengov.com. I would hope that we all can agree that a democratic government must operate out in the open where we the taxpaying citizens can see what is going on. That is a government whose numbers can be checked, a government that is more likely to earn the trust of its citizens. How much better would citizens feel about the inner workings of their municipal government, about the wherewithal of their elected officials, if city officials were as forthcoming with them as they are among themselves?
That both Trump and the mayor had to write letters explaining matters to those who should be in the know speaks volumes.
Stewart’s problem, on the other hand, is that she is coming at this from a critical, opposing viewpoint without the benefit of a spreadsheet. Or facts, for that matter. She expressed her opposition to the mayor’s plan for the city to purchase the former Zen’s restaurant building downtown, spending a cool million bucks to do so when, as she says in her letter, so much else is being left to rust.
But Stewart fell into a trap that a lot of people have a problem avoiding, stumbling upon rumor and innuendo that sound credible and reasonable in spirited social settings – online or in person – and then fashioning what she hears into an alternative reality. Living in an echo chamber, she developed broader assumptions that aligned with what she wanted to believe, what would best fit her narrative, what would benefit her opposition to this mayor and his governance of the city.
Yeah, she ran for mayor and lost to Rappold. So there is that noise in the background.
Still, Stewart repeated the story in her letter that the New River pool needed “significant maintenance, but there is no money available to repair it.”
Not true, said Trump.
“The statement that there are no funds to repair the pool is false. The city spent over $70,000 to renovate the water slide and preparations to open the pool were on schedule until it was determined that it could not be safely staffed.”
The mayor, in his own letter to the same city officials and employees, said as much.
Stewart also made the assertion that the city can only pave city streets every 25 years and that council members have been told that there is no money for beautification of parks in their wards. But, lo and behold, she wrote, the city can come up with large chunks of change when the mayor wants to go on another ill-advised spending splurge.
Trump’s response: Since July 1, 2018, the city has spent $780,500 from the General Fund for asphalt to pave 38 streets. And since 2017, the city has used Community Development Block Grant funds to the tune of $772,794 to renovate New River Park, East Park, Temple Street Park and Simpkins Street Park.
There’s more to Trump’s letter, reasoned responses regarding why IT and Municipal Court needed to move out of their downtown offices, why Code Enforcement was combined with the Fire Department and a declaration that city finances “are sound.”
In truth, there should be little doubt of that with the city having paid off a $2.4 million bond on Black Knight some 26 years early.
So, how to trim back on those opportunities for folks to get it all wrong? Can the city be even more forthcoming than it already is via the online budget portal?
Well, yes.
Perhaps a listing of individual projects and their costs and specifics – be they new paint in a city park or fresh pavement on a city street. That might go a ways to shutting down rumors before they get started. It would certainly go a long ways towards having a more informed citizenry.
Hey, it’s just an idea. But let’s hope that Rappold and Trump are not suggesting that the city cannot be more transparent, more forthcoming.
It can and it should. More sunlight, please and thanks.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.