It is difficult not to see coffins, families dressed in black, weeping, holding one another, looking to gray skies for answers or forgiveness when there is neither. Tears streak down faces as cold, sharp winds cut hard and cruel, the frozen reality of yet another drug overdose death, just one of hundreds in West Virginia in any given year, is lowered into another freshly dug grave in a cemetery row of headstones. On Thursday, news spread that the number of drug overdose deaths in the state had set a record: 1,275. Now, we are burying an average of about three victims one day, four the next, more than at any other time in our state’s history.
As if there were any lingering doubt, this is life for many of our neighbors and their extended families. This is what it has become for souls troubled by loss, haunted by despair, looking for an escape but finding the exits blocked by their addiction, desiring – as Joni Mitchell sang long ago – Lady Release, “down, down, down the dark ladder.”
Amid a spike in HIV cases in the state, our Republican-controlled Legislature, with support from a governor who has lost his way in search of a legacy, passed a tough new law this past session that goes out of its way to regulate and restrict access to and outreach of harm reduction programs. In no uncertain terms, it punishes people who are looking for a fix and those looking to help.
The more stringent requirements for programs will squeeze the number of providers who give clean syringes to drug users in exchange for a contaminated needle. The legislation requires licenses for syringe collection and distribution programs. Operators would have to offer a veritable salad bar of health outreach services, including overdose prevention education and substance abuse treatment program referrals.
All of that sounds good until you understand that these programs are already being run by county health departments taxed beyond their ability to deliver just the basics. All of the new requirements will, effectively, make them throw their hands up into the air and say enough is enough – no can do.
What conspiring legislators knew was that their onerous new rules would take effect amid one of the nation’s highest spikes in HIV cases related to intravenous drug use – right outside the doors to the Capitol in Charleston. Clustered there and in Huntington, the jump in cases is being assigned to the discontinuation in 2018 of a needle exchange program in the capital city.
What those legislators also knew was that an official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had warned that the county’s outbreak was “the most concerning in the United States.”
And, now, this new law, this most recent manifestation of just how callous and soulless any group of lawmakers could be, is going into effect as drug overdose deaths are hitting all-time highs.
Trust me. They couldn’t care less.
Let’s get a couple of givens out of the way.
People use drugs. Pretty much have as long as history has been recorded. As such, drugs have been and will continue to be abused, especially by those with addictive disorders.
We know from experience and from research out in the real world that the most effective way to prevent the spread of HIV or Hepatitis C (HCV) is to stop it at its source: the needle.
By meeting drug users in their world, in their dark alley or beneath the playground jungle gym, harm reduction programs are far more likely to see positive changes in participants who are ready and able and make the choice. And, yes, they do care about their lives and well-being or they would not be seeking out fresh needles.
Here is one more thing that we know: Harm reduction programs provide a connection for people living with addiction. And that is where recovery and saving a life begins.
Providing support for those addicted to an opioid is not just a problem for Charleston and Huntington. Raleigh County over the past three years has seen its drug OD death count rise from 55 to 75 to 100.
No city, no county, no holler is immune.
People are dying, we are digging graves and these legislators do not care.
Well, guess what. With this new law, we’re not done setting records.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
------
OVERHEARD
“What the legislature did this year was limit the ability to get these tools to the people who need them. So while we may see overdoses go down in other states once the pandemic is over, my fear is that in West Virginia this is going to get worse.”
Robin Pollini, a substance use and infectious disease epidemiologist at West Virginia University, quoted in a story in today’s newspaper about the state Legislature restricting harm reducton programs in the state.