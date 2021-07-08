News flash: That one Covid-19 vaccine shot in the arm? Not enough. You need two if you want to avoid the worst that the coronavirus has to offer. That’s what new research is saying.
Blood samples from only 10 percent of people immunized with one dose of the AstraZeneca or the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were able to neutralize two variants – including the more contagious Delta variant – in laboratory experiments, according to a peer-reviewed report from scientists in France, published Thursday in the journal Nature.
But a second dose boosted that number to 95 percent.
On the other hand, studies in Britain and Israel suggest that one dose of either vaccine is still enough to prevent hospitalization or death from the virus. So there is that, you know, if you have had one shot and were debating whether or not you were good to go, whether you could chance it with Lady Luck.
Hey. It’s your life. Have at it. But last time I checked, 95 percent is a whole heck of a lot better than 10 percent, and infinitely better than nothing.
The math is pretty simple.
For the record, and for what it is worth in a state where too many people tend to look a gift horse in the mouth, 46.8 percent of West Virginia’s total population – less than half – is fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources.
Vaccinations are free and highly effective. And the daily vaccination lines here? I kid. There are no lines. There is no wait.
But all joking aside, this disease has morphed into that more dangerous variant, the Delta variant, which originated in India last year. Not only has it washed ashore here in the U.S., 15 cases have been identified in West Virginia and it is has become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the country, accounting for more than 50 percent of all new U.S. cases and up to 80 percent of cases in some regions, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Delta variant, along with the resistance of so many in this state to get vaccinated, has Gov. Jim Justice concerned. As well he should be.
“This Delta variant supposedly is about twice as infections and it is twice as deadly,” the governor said during a press briefing on Thursday. “You are tremendously protected against this Delta variant if you’re vaccinated.
“If this thing takes off and you’re not vaccinated it absolutely is super deadly.”
So far, the numbers in West Virginia continue to fall – and that is a good thing. The number of active cases, which in early January was hanging out around 29,000, checked in at 1,026 in Thursday’s report. Likewise, the daily positive test rate remained low, below 2 percent.
Maybe we’re lucky, here. But in other states that, like West Virginia, have not had a robust vaccination turnout, the trend lines are far different. In Missouri, for instance, hospitalizations rose to 1,034 on Monday, up by nearly 60 percent from 648 one month earlier, according to the Associated Press. In southwest Missouri, where the vaccination rates are in the teens, hospitalizations rose by nearly 124 percent, up to 387 from 173.
Whether or not that happens here is, well a roll of the dice that too many people seem willing to take.
I can’t help but think that there will be some terrible pain just over the horizon, people – perhaps lots of people – who will get this dreaded disease and die, missing out on so many rites of passage and life experiences, leaving friends and family to mourn, kids without a parent. It is not something I dwell on because it makes me pretty dang depressed. Even as life’s window grows smaller, there is so much to celebrate, to experience, to enjoy. To risk any of that because I refused to get vaccinated?
Sorry, I ain’t playing that game.
Anthony Fauci, the country’s top public health official, said that in June, 99.2 percent of Covid deaths in the U.S. could be attributed to those who were unvaccinated.
On Thursday, the world’s known coronavirus death toll passed four million. That is roughly equivalent to the population of Los Angeles. Here in the U,.S., we have lost at least an unimaginable 606,000 souls.
It took nine months for the virus to claim one million lives, according to the brainiacs at the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University. The second million were lost in three and a half months, the third in three months, and the fourth in about two and a half months.
The good news? The pace, of late, has slowed. The number of daily reported deaths is declining – around the world, in the U.S. and here at home in West Virginia.
But the number is not zero. It is more than nothing. It has a value.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.