Gov. Jim Justice is not a medical expert, even though he tries playing one on his televised pandemic press briefings held, roughly, three times each week. But clearly, with the governor signing a deeply flawed syringe exchange bill into law on Thursday, he is playing on a field where he has no business and he is flat out wrong from all corners.
Regardless, Big Jim is taking a backseat to no one on deciding the best public health policies for citizens of this fine state. He couldn’t care less what his own medical experts have to say, even one he appointed. And in doing so, he is putting politics ahead of people’s lives.
And, yes, be assured, people will die.
The new Republican law heightens restrictions on community syringe exchange programs, including a requirement for participants to provide their identification and to do an even swap of one contaminated needle for one clean one. Those provisions, among others, will stifle participation, leaving prospective patients to instead return to sharing contaminated needles.
How do we know this? There have been studies of real-life practices, had the governor or any Republican cared to read before getting so taken with their own baseless opinions.
What lawmakers and the governor do not understand, apparently, is that people addicted to opioids are going to find a way to get their fix no matter what roadblock a politician may erect. That is the powerful and deadly pull of the drug.
Respected programs, most often run by a county health department, give these folks a clean needle, thereby cutting down on the likelihood of spreading a disease like HIV or hepatitis C, which our state’s population – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has pointed out – is particularly susceptible to.
But don’t take my word for it. I am just an ink-stained ragamuffin. According to the CDC, syringe exchange programs are an effective component of a comprehensive, integrated approach to HIV and hepatitis C prevention among people who inject drugs.
A little closer to home, Dr. Judith Feinberg, a professor of epidemiology and infectious disease at West Virginia University’s School of Medicine, along with Dr. Ayne Amjad testified this session before a legislative committee in the early evolution of this monstrous bill, saying the legislation would sacrifice public health of West Virginia’s residents by eliminating a supply of sterile syringes, fueling the spread of infectious disease in the midst of an overdose crisis.
Yes, that Dr. Amjad, the very person this governor appointed as state health officer and commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health.
Amjad, to her immense credit, started her own syringe exchange program in Beckley out of her own bank account back in 2017. Even then she knew.
“While (the exchange program) seems like it encourages people, deep down, it really doesn’t,” she told reporter Wendy Holdren back then. “It’s just one way for harm reduction.”
In the same story, Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, estimated lifetime HIV treatment at about $450,000 per patient. A cure for hepatitis C? A minimum of $100,000, he said. But if the patient experienced liver failure, that could lead to a transplant that checks in at roughly $500,000.
The cost of a needle? About 34 cents.
Yes, governor, it seems like an easy trade-off, pennies to millions of dollars. But I want you to know something. While there are heavy financial implications, the real cost is a moral failing by people who need to care a whole lot more.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.