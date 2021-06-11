Apparently, before politicians in West Virginia jump from the Democratic side of the aisle to the other, they are handed a script of tired and well-worn verse to say, straight-faced while the cameras roll, “I did not leave the Democratic Party. It left me.”
Or words to that effect.
Not once do they mention the abandonment of principles for their own ambitions. And never, ever, will they give the other side credit for doing good.
No. That would be speaking the truth and being honorable, and this is about politics and self-preservation.
Evan Jenkins, now this state’s chief justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals, left the Democrats in 2013 to run against Rep. Nick Rahall, a centrist Democrat, for the 3rd District Congressional seat. At that time, it was popular in these parts to use President Barack Obama as a boogeyman because of his – script, please – “war on coal.”
Which, of course, was bunk.
Nevertheless, “I am leaving Barack Obama’s party to become a Republican and run for Congress,” Jenkins said in his announcement eight years ago. “West Virginia is under attack from President Obama and a Democratic Party that our parents and grandparents would not recognize.”
Jenkins’ gambit paid off. He was elected in 2014 and reelected in 2016.
Gov. Jim Justice, too, went through the transformation. While appearing at a 2017 campaign rally in Huntington with President Trump, the governor announced that he was flipping from the Democratic Party to the GOP.
Script, please.
“Today I will tell you with lots of prayers and lots of thinking, I’ll tell you West Virginians, I can’t help you any more being a Democrat governor.”
And, wait for it, “The Democrats walked away from me,” the governor said that night.
Just months earlier, Justice was picking fights with the Republican leadership in both chambers. In one memorable appearance, the governor used a plate of actual bull manure to say this about the Republican budget, passed by both houses of the GOP-controlled Legislature: “What we have is nothing more than a bunch of political bull you-know-what.”
And yet, just a few months later, it was the Democrats who were walking away. Really?
Most recently, almost one month ago to the date, Mick Bates, a Democratic delegate to the statehouse, announced that he was headed across the line to the other team.
Script, please.
“The line often used, and attributed to President Ronald Reagan, is that ‘I didn’t leave the party; the party left me.’”
And just as Jenkins did, just as Justice did, so, too, did Bates blame the national Democratic Party for wandering from its principles. Or, as Bates put it, the party did not “reflect the priorities, values or beliefs of the people of West Virginia. This is not changing and appears to be getting worse, not better.”
All the Democrats have been doing this session in D.C. is writing, legislating, advancing and passing bills that address a recovery from the pandemic and large-scale infrastructure that would mend a lot of roads, bridges, sewers, water systems and the internet in a state that is severely lacking in all of the above.
And all the Republicans have been doing is what they do best: obstruct and delay.
So, yes, it came – at first – as a bit of a surprise, what the governor said Thursday in praising Sen. Joe Manchin, this state’s lonely Democrat, for standing firm in defense of the Senate filibuster that threatens to run the Biden agenda off track.
And then it became just laughable.
Script, please.
“We all know that Washington has tilted so far to the left that it is absolutely ridiculous,” Justice said. “I don’t know if at some point in time if we are going to be strong enough in this country to be able to stand it.”
One week after Bates put on his new pair of running shoes, Gov. Justice acknowledged that the state had received the first half of $1.36 billion – with a “b” – from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The remaining half will come later this year.
Note to the governor: Not a single, solitary Republican voted for that piece of legislation.
But, sure, it’s the Dems who are way out on a limb, detached from reality and trying to destroy our country.
Those funds will be used for the state’s Covid-19 response, replacing lost tax revenue caused by the pandemic, stabilizing the economy and improving public health. Those monies can also be used for water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure projects.
The Democrats have some other plans, too, along the lines of a $2.3 trillion infrastructure bill – and plans to tax the uber wealthy so that they are paying their fair share.
Need any of that, West Virginia, or does it all seem so left of center that it will tear our country apart?
Justice and his fellow Republicans need new script writers.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.