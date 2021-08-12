So, what do you think, will Gov. Jim Justice order a mask mandate for all schools until certain Covid-19 transmission benchmarks can be hit or will he continue to let school board members in each of the state’s 55 counties make that call? Will teachers be told that they must be vaccinated or, if not, tested every third day or so? We may find out as early as today at the governor’s pandemic press briefing.
If Justice is looking at the numbers alone, there is no evidence yet that the most recent surge – our fourth, but who’s counting – is letting up. Across the U.S., there were 155,576 new cases on Wednesday – yes, that is high – along with a 7-day average of nearly 69,000 hospitalizations and 552 deaths. In some cities, hospital capacities are being tested. Funeral homes, I suspect, are doing brisk business as well.
Ahead of the upcoming school year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for K-12 schools: Due to the highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19, wearing masks indoors is recommended for ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.
There are states that have mandated masks for school children and others that have not. Some states and governors have gone so far as to prohibit schools from requiring masks. Arkansas, as an example, did that through the legislative process, and its governor, Asa Hutchinson, signed it into law.
Now, with the Delta variant tearing through his state’s population, the governor is having misgivings.
“Everything has changed, now,” he said recently. “And, yes, in hindsight, I wish that it had not become law.”
Texas is a curious case, and isn’t it always. Gov. Greg Abbott – like Hutchinson, a Republican – had prohibited mask mandates in schools and, for good measure, government buildings.
And yet despite his directive, Dallas and Austin school districts are thumbing their noses at the governor and requiring masks – as will the state’s largest school district, Houston, for students, teachers and staff.
Here in West Virginia? Well, as we know, what goes around comes around, especially with this aggressive Delta variant. As such, no surprise that active cases in the state topped 5,000 on Thursday, a rude reality check when just about a month ago that number was below 1,000, all the way down to 882. Back then, we were looking forward to and feeling pretty good about walking the midway at the state fair and ordering single game tickets to see the WVU Mountaineers play some football in front of a full house at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Now? Well, I’m packing a mask these days, and if I do go to the fair, which I would like, I may just camp out near a show ring, mask on, off by myself or with a close circle of vaccinated friends, in the bleachers, to watch some 70-pound, 10-year-old 4-Her lead a 1,400-pound steer around the ring.
And even though Gov. Justice has not asked, here is what I believe: School children need to be back in their classrooms and we need to provide as safe an environment as we can. Collectively, that is our job, and yes, that means masks. Mandated.
There may be exceptions, but very few.
And, yep, all teachers and staff need to get with the program, either taking a shot in the arm or having a long cotton swap stuck up their nose – often – to test for the presence of Covid.
Not sure how many of you caught it, but Dr. Jeremiah Hayanga, a thoracic surgeon and director of WVU Medicine’s ECMO treatment program, which offers therapy to infants, children and adults who have life-threatening lung or heart conditions, said Thursday on MetroNews “Talkline” that their patients are trending younger.
“We’re seeing what a lot of the other states saw in late June or early July, an influx of patients, predominantly the unvaccinated younger patients who are sick, very, very sick,” he said.
For the record, here is another stat that Gov. Justice may want to consult as he contemplates a mask mandate for schools: Hospitalizations of Covid patients across the state is up, hitting 289 in the Thursday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources – almost six times more than where it stood on Independence Day.
Hey, governor. If that skinny little kid can lead that big ’ol steer around the state fair ring, certainly you can find the courage to do the right thing.
