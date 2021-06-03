Election Day 2020 is now seven months into the rearview mirror. That’s the day Joe Biden rose up and smacked down the incumbent president, Donald Trump, by a popular vote of 7 million ballots and by an Electoral College count of 306-232.
We did not find out the results for a few days because the turnout was huge and because some states – like West Virginia – allowed citizens most any reason to vote via an absentee ballot out of fear of contracting Covid-19 at a public polling station. So there were a lot of envelopes to open, personal information to record and ballots to feed into an electronic reader. We counted, and counted again in several states where the margins between winning and losing were somewhat tight. In some states, we recounted the vote three times – and yet no outcomes, not a one, changed.
Turns out, we had gotten it right the first time – and democracy survived.
Still, even at this late date, some of the former president’s supporters and supplicants are fomenting trouble, still auditing ballots in Arizona’s largest county where whatever faulty and trumped up fiction they announce will have no bearing on the fact that the federal government has moved on.
No, Trump will not be re-entering the White House in August to resume command, a luicrous story the former president is telling these days.
In Texas, Republicans are making noise about writing rules that would make it easier for judges in the Lone Star State to overturn, say in 2024, election results – i.e. the will of the people.
Meanwhile, down in Georgia, the Republican-controlled state legislature passed a bill allowing it – a political body – to appoint a board that can replace nonpartisan election officials at will. Georgia, of course, was where a close vote last November went against Trump and then later against two U.S. Senate candidates from his party in a special election that tipped the Senate majority to the Democrats.
Now, along with rejiggering the rules, Trump loyalists are running for top election offices in several swing states, including Georgia. If they win those posts, what legal canvas is safe from being sullied and soiled by the fingerprints of an authoritarian candidate and his minions?
All of this comes after a violent insurrection, staged Jan. 6 by a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol to halt the certification of Biden’s victory. In short, it was a failed attempt to overthrow our government. And then, just last week, Republicans in the Senate – with a supporting vote from Sen. Shelley Moore Capito – blocked an independent investigation of the riot, shielding the former president and, possibly, members of Congress.
Let’s be clear-eyed, here. Trump’s Big Lie, a wholly fabricated story that the last election was tainted and that he was the victor, has been roundly rejected by federal and state officials – including his own attorney general and Republican election leaders in all states where the tallies were disputed. Judges, including those appointed by Trump, also dismissed his claims. Every last one, as it turned out.
He lost the election in the ballot booth and in court.
But now, the stench is growing stronger and it is coming from the Republican Party, which is showing itself open to ignoring democratic traditions. That’s raising the prospect that if the GOP gains congressional power – either by taking the House or the Senate or both in next year’s midterms – the party may simply refuse to certify future elections when the wrong team wins.
The national Republican Party, which is refusing to play by the rules, is becoming a party of sore losers and wannabe authoritarians.
And it is easy to understand why.
They are having an increasingly difficult time winning the presidency, having lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections. Also, they are seeing reliably Big Red states, like Georgia and Arizona, electing Democrats. Why? Well, first, racial demographics are running against them. And second, the two youngest generations legal to vote are decidedly more liberal than their parents.
As such, the Republicans are losing their grasp of what they desire most – power. And they are in a place where current policy and event their best campaign tactics will not save them.
So, now, they are making plans to cook the books.
And this is where democracy may die – in broad daylight.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.