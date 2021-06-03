GLEN JEAN [ndash] Bobbie Lee Eder, 78, of Sun, WV died on Monday, May 31, 2021. Born August 19, 1942, at Sun, WV, son of the late George and Alma Massie Eder. Bobbie graduated from Mount Hope High School. He was a US Air Force Veteran after which he was employed at MeadWestVaco in Covington,…