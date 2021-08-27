Not to frighten anyone, but the state of Oregon – with a 900 percent increase in Covid-19 cases since July 9, according to reporting by The New York Times, has called out the National Guard to help at hospitals which are under siege. Health care workers and teachers have been ordered to get vaccinated – or find a new line of work.
How’s that fit your vision for the future of West Virginia?
Yes, I know, Left Coast, not likely to happen, here. Besides, since July 9, there have been an additional 18,571 Covid cases in the state, a gain of a paltry 11.3 percent – a far cry from what Oregon is experiencing.
Now, if you want to measure the angle of incline on the number of active Covid cases in the state since that early-July date, well, back then there were 882 cases. Now? 12,736. And that, according to my calculator, is more than 13 times greater or, more precisely, 1,344 percent. Hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care units and on ventilators for breathing support have all jumped over the same time by at least 1,000 percent.
That’s where we are, folks. Those are the numbers. They do not lie.
Listen, this virus is burning through most all of the nation – especially the kindling of small communities like ours here in the southern reaches of a largely rural state. Vaccination rates are low, leaving a vulnerable population exposed and threatened.
Covid comorbidities? In this state? We got ’em – in spades.
There are any number of lung diseases, including having damaged or scarred lung tissue such as interstitial lung disease and black lung disease. There’s also asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including emphysema and chronic bronchitis.
There is pulmonary hypertension, diabetes and a variety of heart conditions.
And, yes, as you might suspect, being a current or former cigarette smoker can make you more likely to get severely ill from Covid-19. Here is the message from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “If you currently smoke, quit. If you used to smoke, don’t start again. If you’ve never smoked, don’t start.”
If you read this newspaper on Thursday, you know that some big wigs on Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic panel are sounding the alarm about capacities at hospitals being strained if not overrun.
One of them, James Hoyer, leader of the state’s interagency task force, simply said, “we are at a pace we can’t sustain.”
A little closer to home, Dr. Anita R. Stewart, Fayette County health director, said in a press release, “We are at a tenuous time in public health in Fayette County.”
And that pretty much wraps it up in an ugly little bow.
We know what’s going on. A more aggressive and contagious variant of the original coronavirus strain is taking dead aim at one and all, the vaccinated and the unvaxxed.
Statistics say those who are inoculated are far more likely to avoid contracting the disease and, if they do, not likely to need hospitalization.
For the vaccination holdouts?
Well, I’d like to convince you to go get in line. I’d like to tell you that you are not just risking your health and life, not just those of your family members, but those of the entire community.
For a lot of people, you look reckless and more than a little self-centered.
It’s not a good look.
But beyond that, you could help us get back to the hopefulness that we were all feeling in early summer, when the winds of good fortune were blowing in our favor.
Now?
Well, I suspect some seriously rough days, even more troublesome than the past, lie ahead.
We may find out what it’s like to be Oregon after all.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
