Did you see? The Department of Health and Human Resources reported 433 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the first time the count topped 400 since way back on Feb. 11 when the state recorded 478 new cases of the highly infectious disease.
In almost all of the days since, the trend looked as if it were headed to a point of irrelevancy, all the way down to 177 on March 7 – just about three weeks ago.
Maybe, it was exciting to think, the administration of vaccines across the state plus people wearing masks and keeping their distance were working in combination to crush this disease once and for all.
Well, maybe not so much.
Do you remember what else happened about that time? Yes, indeed, Gov. Jim Justice – who just happens to own a few restaurants at The Greenbrier resort – issued Executive Order 8-21, permitting restaurants and bars to operate at 100 percent of their seating capacity. Two weeks prior, the governor had loosened capacity to 75 percent – up from 50.
And now? The state’s numbers have turned north.
Remember the good ol’ days of, well, about a month ago when the number of active cases in the state was falling from a high of 29,257 on Jan. 10 to 5,157 on March 12? Each and every day, encouraging news arrived when the DHHR announced yet another decline in that number. The state was on a serious roll.
Now, most days we’re going sideways, if not slightly up. On Wednesday (as reported Thursday), there were 5,695 of our fellow citizens who were active with the disease.
The number of hospitalizations and patients in intensive care were all up, too – marginally, but up.
On Wednesday, there were 219 people with Covid checked into hospitals. That’s up from 151 on March 12. Likewise, the number of patients in ICUs around the state touched a seven-month low at 41 on March 5, just ahead of the governor’s direction for the opening of bars and restaurants. Now? 74 patients with Covid receiving intensive care.
The turn away from where we need to be headed also shows up in the number of confirmed cases here in southern West Virginia. In the nine counties that make up The Register-Herald’s primary market, we have been averaging 64 new cases a day this week – quite an improvement from early January when a reading in the mid-200s was common.
Still, last week the daily average was 68; the week prior, 47.5. And the week before that? 43.3.
So, what do all the calculations say? Well, that there are more Covid infections these days. Whether that can be tied to the governor’s announcement of looser restrictions at restaurants and bars, no one has said as much. We don’t know. And we do not know of any public information about contact tracing that would support that notion or dispel it.
Probably nothing to get overly worked up about, but still worth noting – and to take the normal precautions, mask and all.
λλλ
Ran into this interesting tidbit: A new study published in Nature, a leading multidisciplinary science journal, found that many people spread fake news simply because they’re not paying attention to whether an article is accurate before they share it.
Lack of attention, the study found, was the driving factor behind 51.2 percent of misinformation sharing among social media users who participated in an experiment, conducted by a group of researchers.
Also, this finding: Twitter users who previously shared content from Breitbart and Infowars – far right-wing online operations – were less likely to share misinformation after receiving private messages asking them for their opinion of the accuracy of a news headline. “During the 24 hours after receiving the messages, these Twitter users were 2.8 times more likely to share a link to a mainstream news outlet than a link to a fake news or hyper-partisan website.”
Now, go talk among yourselves. See you back here on Sunday.
J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.