Lots of clutter on my desk to clean up before I head out tomorrow night for the Miner’s home opener – and before we open the office to the public. I am not kidding myself. It ain’t all going to get done, not in a day, but cluttered workspaces do not thrill me. And yet here at the newspaper office there is, of course, lots of paper that has a habit of piling up. I mean, that’s what we do, in large part, so no big surprise, there. We publish and lots of that is to paper – this paper, the Wyoming County paper, two Fayette County papers and one paper for multiple markets. We publish a couple of magazines and there are the papers – multiple – from our sister operations in Bluefield and Fairmont. We also print papers that we do not own or produce and still others that we simply deliver – because that is yet another thing a newspaper company does.
We move paper. Lots and lots of paper.
Not that everything has to have a place in my world, not that every piece of paper has to be accounted for and put away. Listen, I am the worst at putting dirty dishes in the washer, the spice cabinet is a hodge-podge, the pantry is confused and I still need to power spray winter’s grime from the patio to prepare for a summer outdoors.
But some things, yeah, I can be persnickety about the design of a newspaper page, for instance, eyeballing the spacing between elements and the kerning of type like a fussy old school master grading penmanship with the aid of a 12-inch ruler.
Before coming to The Register-Herald some five and-a-half years ago, that pretty much was my end of the newspaper assembly line for three decades – putting together the visual report for the day and planning for other editions on or just beyond the horizon. Just as a writer is consumed with the placement of a comma and the photographer with ambient light, the newspaper graphic artist is obsessed with typography, line lead and grid.
You might think this is all a bit much, and you would not be far from the truth, but for a newspaper designer, the first impression is a lasting one. There is no going back. No second shot. Is this thing I am holding and seeing an architectural gem or is it a mess, head to toe? The answer to that is a direct reflection of its credibility and how it handles everything else.
How am I supposed to get to the story when I can’t get past the font selection?
Well, yes, again, it sounds a bit much, I know. But that’s what we told ourselves, the design and graphics teams, before we went about our work, cleaning up nagging little typographical collisions.
I have been thinking on all of this of late because I am now back in the office – well, at least more so now than I was in the year of the pandemic.
And I have also been thinking about the litter brigades the Chamber of Commerce formed way back in the middle of April, groups of volunteers who went out on their own time to pick up trash in our neighborhoods – just to give the city a better first impression.
Of course, that was a terrific project, but why was that even necessary? Are we really that bad at picking up behind ourselves?
First impressions these days may be as important as they have ever been. If tourism numbers are being juiced by the newly designated New River National Park and Preserve – and by all reports they are – and if there really are remote workers scouting the territory to see if Beckley and southern West Virginia would be good landing spots for them, then, yes, appearances mean something.
Nobody wants to move to a place where plastic cups, empty beer bottles, an old tire, forlorn and lonely fast food paper sacks, stray hubcaps and, God forbid, an old, discarded newspaper decorate the landscape.
And it is a shame that someone has to pick up after someone else.
Yeah, OK. I left my socks in the middle of the bedroom floor last night. I can and will do better.
So, for now, I go about putting the office in order so that when we unlock the front door I will feel good about inviting the public in for a conversation about whatever story they want to share.
Hey, it’s almost game time. Are you ready for the season ahead?
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.
To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.