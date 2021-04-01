Major League Baseball is back with players and fans – yes, fans – returning to baseball parks across the country for Thursday’s Opening Day, the single most important red Magic Marker circle on the calendar. Second on the list is the day when “pitchers and catchers report” – the four most important words ever strung together – beckoning the boys of summer from winter hibernation to spring training camps in the warmer climes of the Cactus and Grapefruit leagues to condition, to work on fundamentals and to prepare for the grind of a 162-game schedule.
Yes, this is the day – typically – when all is new again, a chance to return to some sense of normalcy no matter how bad winter storms have raged.
That’s how my scorecard reads, anyway.
But this also remains the era of coronavirus. Precautionary measures were taken in some parks – but not all – where tickets were sold not to fill every seat in the joint but to accommodate social distancing. Masks, at least during the early innings, were worn. They were slipping by the 7th-inning stretch.
My mind’s eye was distracted by accommodations to the virus. One year after this disease washed up on our nation’s shores, a season after our national pastime had been reduced to a crude 60-game schedule, here we were at the reboot. And yet it remains a tough out. I am tired of hiding out at home, tired of not being able to see my friends, tired of not being able to go safely to the park and cheer for my team, drink a few cold beers, work my way through a bag of salted peanuts in-the-shell, solve the great issues of the day and plot strategy for the upcoming inning.
And, then, the news.
One game – between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets – had been postponed because three players for the Nationals had tested positive for the virus the night before the season would start.
There is no day like Opening Day when we wake up and all is right with the world, where your team – no matter how thin the pitching – has not lost a single game, is in first place, and talk of a pennant does not seem outrageous.
This is the time of year where hope springs eternal and the smell of freshly cut grass is intoxicating.
This year, unfortunately, we are looking at coronavirus infections that have turned north again – across the country, here in West Virginia and right here at home in Raleigh County where on Thursday the state recorded another 309 cases over the past week – compared with 213 the week prior and 179 two weeks ago.
Statewide for Wednesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 495 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, the fourth time the number had topped 400 in March, all in the last week of the month.
Perhaps a harbinger of things to come, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state continued moving up, to 6,499 on Thursday, up each day but one since March 12 when the total was 5,157.
Across the U.S., where all of that baseball is now being played, at least 1,138 new coronavirus deaths and 68,182 new cases were reported on Wednesday, according to the New York Times coronavirus tracker. Over the past week, there has been an average of 64,399 cases per day. And here is the terrible, no-good news: That represents a 17 percent jump from the average two weeks earlier.
Personally, I’d rather toss some chin music, some high heat, and brush this brutish opponent back off the plate so that we all are given the time and space to score baseball games and talk about solutions to all that ails us.
But we have some work to do, some fundamentals that need to be addressed first.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.