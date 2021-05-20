So the big talk of the town in D.C. – well, at least one of the many pokers in the fire these days – is whether or not Congress should investigate the January 6 attack on the nation’s Capitol.
As if there should be a debate.
But, given all the twisting political pretzel moves being practiced by plenty of Republicans on the hill these days, of course there is a debate. And I don’t get it one little bit.
Listen, the American people ought to know all of what transpired before, during and after the insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, battering their way past law enforcement officers, bashing in windows and splintering doors to gain access to the inner-most sanctum of our democracy, killing a cop, causing five deaths in total and injuring some 140 police officers, calling for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence, desecrating the hallowed halls, stealing lecterns, laptops and more, and looking to upend the congressional confirmation of the 2020 presidential election and the peaceful transfer of power.
Knowing this, as we all do, what exactly is left to debate?
Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., understands. He was one of 35 Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote with Democrats – the bipartisan tally was 252-175 – to create a commission to investigate the insurrection.
If the investigation became poisoned by politics, as can happen with congressional commissions, then, as McKinley said, the Republicans could simply leave the room, the work unfinished.
But, for starters, McKinley said, yes, Congress should investigate.
“The events at the Capitol on January 6 were horrific and cannot be ignored,” he told MetroNews in a prepared statement on Thursday. “A fair bipartisan investigation will help us get to the bottom of what happened that day and understand the factors that contributed to it, including the media, social media, and overheated rhetoric by both parties.
“Congress has always investigated major events, including 9/11 and Benghazi in recent years. January 6 should be no different.”
McKinley’s reasoning, apparently, is lost on Rep. Carol Miller from our 3rd District here in the southern reaches of the state. She voted as expected, as a loyal, backbench obstructionist to truth.
Thankfully, the rioters and challengers to the vote, including Miller, failed to overwhelm democracy that day. Congress, after an extended recess that allowed the Capitol to be cleared of the vermin, resumed the count and verified the results. Joe Biden had been elected the 46th president of the United States – and the electoral count wasn’t even close.
Now the measure moves to the Senate. The odds for passage there are not good.
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Republican senator from Kentucky, said Wednesday morning that he would “oppose the House Democrats’ slanted and unbalanced proposal.”
Of course he did.
He has also said that he would oppose all Biden administration initiatives “100 percent.”
So, yes, he’s all in like sand in the gears of government – as if there was ever a doubt.
You would be forgiven if, following Mitch, you developed a severe case of whiplash. On Tuesday he had pronounced Republicans “undecided” on the commission legislation.
This is the same guy who, following the Senate’s failed impeachment vote of the former president, said Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for the insurrection on Jan. 6. He said Trump’s supporters were “assaulting the Capitol in his name” and “carried his banners” while “screaming their loyalties to him.”
All of this after he had voted to acquit.
Yeah, take your pick. Mitch can be whoever he needs to be, like a chameleon, changing his colors in a moment of crisis, principles be damned.
What democracy demands, however, is an iron spine and transparency, sunlight exposing good and bad. And when our politicians stand weak-kneed against that very notion, we can only assume that they are eager to hide the fingerprints of the crime.
Because of that, our democracy remains at risk. If we do not root out evil, it will spread. And, yes, there will be another attempt to overthrow our government and the next assault may not turn out so well for democracy.
Yes, this is where we are as a country, and yet some would have us debate whether we should care to know the truth.
Yes. In America.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.
------
OVERHEARD
“Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!”
Former president Donald Trump, in an email message sent Thursday under the banner: Save America. Trump lost the popular vote
in the 2020 presidential election by 7.05 million votes
and by the confirmed electoral count of 306-232.