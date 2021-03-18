The House Education Committee gave its approval on Thursday to a bill that would allow high school students to repeat a year – including participation in sports – because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
I am not sure how the prospect of spending another year in high school and living with their parents appeal to today’s 18-year-old, or what role a beefed-up summer school curriculum could play to the same end. But some in the Legislature, I hope, are at least acknowledging that school children have sacrificed much in this year of Covid, distance learning and routine cancelations of the rites of passage from proms to graduations to the homecoming football game. Those may be the headliner events for some students and their parents. But for others it may have been something simpler. Instead of spending way too much time quarantined in the house with mom and dad and irritating siblings, some may have just wanted to hang out with best buds at the local burger joint, without worrying about catching or transmitting a debilitating and, in some instances, deadly disease.
The point here is that our children have, in all likelihood, fallen far behind where they need to be with intellectual mastery of their studies and their emotional score sheets, too.
I suspect that athletics is the main driver behind this effort in the Legislature. And if that is so, it is so wrong.
Secondary schools have more pressing concerns. They will need to dedicate more resources to social services and counseling assets as well as to teaching assistants, if we want to do this right. At our colleges and universities, remedial studies – courses in math, English and reading designed to bring freshmen students up to speed – may be bursting at the seams come fall. That our institutions of higher education even need these classes, pre Covid, is an indictment of our secondary schools and the state’s education system. Please, someone, take note.
In 2016, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission produced a report on the need for remedial classes. The statistical profiles alone were eye popping – and embarrassing. About one third of all high school graduates in the state were found to be in need of at least one remedial class at college. In southern West Virginia? Even worse: 60 percent of McDowell County graduates and 53 percent of Fayette County grads, by way of example, had to take at least one remedial class.
And that, of course, makes the bargain of a college education, both two-year and four-year varieties, less so. Right now, a full year at a four-year college in the state is going to cost in the neighborhood of $20,000 – or $80,000 for four years. More for WVU. Less for others. But here is another family budget factor: Remedial studies do not count towards graduation. They simply delay it. As such, it is easy to understand how a four-year plan stretches out to five – adding another $20,000. Some kids, as poorly prepared for the journey and the challenges of a rigorous course of study as the statistics suggest, simply drop out – despite mom and dad having paved that road with more than a single pretty penny.
The happy consequence of this particular urgency of our current situation is that the state has $1.25 billion coming its way in the form of pandemic relief and another $677 million allocated to local governments.
Certainly, there is room in those figures to address this lost year in secondary education, to dedicate resources to boosting academic attainment and achievement. Right here and right now, we could fix a lot with that kind of money – if only we are so inclined to bring in the experts and plan first, second and last for a road out of this darkened landscape.
Hey, this isn’t just about the kids alone. Education is about the whole of society, about quality of life and making this place we call home more attractive to the outside world.
You want to grow the population? You best fix education, first. The rest tends to follow.