We are seeing the same photos from the frontlines, if we dare look. We are hearing the same war stories, new and old, if we care enough to listen and remember. But whether we can summon a small measure of the courage and national pride that the Ukrainians are exhibiting, facing autocracy in full measure under threat of death, then I fear for the fate of democracy here at home.
But this is not our story. It is theirs. And I suspect that what we are seeing in our Ukrainian brothers and sisters is what we Americans once saw and admired in ourselves. Maybe that will be enough to turn the tide here at home, enough to once again recognize true freedom for what it is.
Some 25 years ago, not long after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, I stood in a newsroom in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, talking with a dozen journalists or so, new to this business, new to democracy, new to freedom of the press and new – like the rest of us – to a world where there was no Berlin Wall separating east from west.
I was there along with two others from The News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C. – one from human resources, the other from advertising – there to examine the business operations, top to bottom, of a small tabloid newspaper. Also, I was there to teach a few lessons in journalism.
These proud journalists were as eager to put the bad guys in jail and call out crooked cops as they were to weave narratives of how an eager country was embracing freedom for the first time. They clearly understood that they were walking the front lines of history and that it was their job to get the story right for generations to follow. Theirs was a country burdened by political and economic corruption, by greed and income inequality depressing the standard of living. They understood it was part of their job to tell those stories, too, no matter where they led.
It was fair to wonder back then how long this would last. These Ukrainians were not naive. History of the twentieth century made no quarter for that. Despite the remarkable disintegration of the former Soviet empire, they could still feel the presence of the Motherland’s influence, especially here in the southeastern corner of the country where statues of Lenin – toppled from their pedestals in more western-leaning cities – still stood, here, where long, dark limousines, windows tinted, rolled through city streets.
And before the oppressive Russians from the east, it was the Nazis from the west.
During World War II, one in every four Jewish victims of the Holocaust was murdered in Ukraine. The victims were not moved by train to the famous killing fields, the gas chambers and crematoria and concentration camps of Poland. No, these victims were taken from their homes, marched to the edge of town, and shot.
The answer to any question about a way forward after World War II, 1991 or today is simple: We cannot always accurately predict what is to come, but we can grab a reporter’s notebook and pencil and be prepared to record it for history. That was the message I left them.
And, now, here is the story that is playing out. Word came via the wire feed down here at the newspaper. The wounded, pregnant, Ukrainian woman who was taken on a stretcher from a maternity hospital that Russia bombed last week had died – along with her baby.
Maybe you saw her picture in the paper last Thursday. It was printed far and wide. People saw her. They saw her anguished face. They saw her in video and still photography, stroking her bloodied lower abdomen as an emergency crew carried her through the rubble caused by indiscriminate Russian bombs.
As The Associated Press reported, the woman’s hip had been detached, her pelvis crushed. Her baby was delivered via cesarean section but showed no signs of life. Realizing she was losing her baby, medics said, she had cried out to them, “Kill me now!”
All across Ukraine, a peaceful country just a couple of weeks ago, now its people were counting the war dead, their war dead, and the victims included pregnant women and little babies. And they were taking up arms.
Nothing ever again will be the same.
Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, can never ever win this war. Ukrainians adopted democracy as their own. Thirty years ago, they took their first swig – and it tasted good. It was refreshing. And now, people under the age of 30 know of nothing else.
There is no going back. But what is ahead, I promise, will not be easy to see – if we care to look, eyes wide open.
