O’Neal is featured speaker
at Commission on aging event
The Raleigh County Commission on Aging will celebrate National Senior Center Month with an Open House on Friday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The community is invited.
Activities during the Open House will include:
- Tours of the facility with information about our programs and services
- Live entertainment
- Tai Chi demonstration at 10:30 a.m.
- Special guest speaker, and longtime friend of Raleigh County Commission on Aging, Margaret O’Neal, president and CPO of United Way of Central WV, at 11 a.m.
- Lunch at noon
-Line dancing at 12:30 p.m.
Trendlines point to a decline in Covid’s prevalence
Covid numbers rarely move uniformly in any given day, and such was the case in the Wednesday report when most indicators were down while deaths rose to 9, pushing the state total to 7,379.
Active cases of Covid fell from 1,782 to 1,723, in the latest report, continuing a trend started Sept. 10 when they numbered 3,337 only to drop below 3,000 the next day. Ever since, they have been in steady decline.
The positive test rate was also down, dropping below double digits to 7.59 percent from 11.16 percent. While the trend line still looks like the teeth of a saw, the range between highs and lows is narrowing, no longer jumping to or above 20 as they had throughout August.
The hospitalization trend line is headed down, too, with the daily tally of 287 down three from the Tuesday report and continuing to track away from the most recent high of 397 on Aug. 9.
The number of patients on a ventilator was down three to 40 as was the number of patients on a ventilator to 14.
In its daily report, the Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 76-year-old male from Lewis County, a 96-year-old female from Lewis County, a 62-year-old female from Mineral County, a 78-year-old male from Taylor County, a 73-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 72-year-old male from Boone County, a 64-year-old female from Logan County, an 82-year-old female from Putnam County and an 83-year-old female from Hancock County.
Coal festival prep to close outside driver skills testing
Due to festival set up and road closures in Welch for the CoalTown Fall Festival this week, the Welch Division of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will suspend outside driver skills testing the remainder of this week. The Welch DMV will resume outside driver skills testing on Monday, Sept. 26. All other DMV transactions will be available at the office this week.
Other nearby offices that have driver skills testing available include Beckley and Princeton.
Scholarships for youth environment conference
Scholarships are available for the 47th annual West Virginia Youth Environmental Conference, scheduled for Oct. 7-9 at Twin Falls State Park in Wyoming County.
Sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Youth Environmental Program, the conference is open to youth ages 13-18 and their chaperones at no cost with a scholarship. Scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Once all scholarships have been allotted, participants can still register at a cost of $200 each.
The registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 3 p.m.
Among the activities planned for this year is a Saturday field trip with stops at the Raleigh County Recycling Center and Landfill, as well as the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum. Conference participants also will learn about careers in environmental fields from a number of speakers and can share environmental project ideas with other youth from around the state.
For more scholarship information or to register, visit https://dep.wv.gov and type “Youth Environmental Conference” in the search bar. Or contact Annette Hoskins at 304-414-9759 or Annette.L.Hoskins@wv.gov.
Bobwhite quail being stocked around the state
Gov. Jim Justice announced a statewide initiative to stock bobwhite quail at Wildlife Management Areas across West Virginia.
The Wednesday announcement came at the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center at Alum Creek.
One of the stocking locations is the Greenbrier State Forest.
According to a press release from the state, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) will stock over 20,000 birds at Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) across the state. To date, the DNR has already stocked over 12,000 bobwhite quail, the press release said, and will continue stocking from August through October, weather and habitat conditions permitting.
Transmitters have been placed on some of the quail to monitor survival and habitat use. Game cameras have also been placed at several locations to monitor through video and pictures.
The northern bobwhite quail is a native species and was once found across West Virginia. However, the winters of 1977, 1978, and 1979 devastated their population. The state’s bobwhite population reached its peak in the 1920s when the state was approximately 70 percent agricultural land.
Bobwhites live in coveys, which are groups of 5-30 birds. Their young are the size of bumblebees and are able to leave the nest about a day after hatching. Up to 3 hatchings, or clutches, can be produced before the season ends in October.
