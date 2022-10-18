fear of recession steers
gas prices, demand lower
Beckley – Fears of a global economic recession led to oil prices dropping $7 a barrel last week, taking some of the pain out of pump prices in many areas, according to AAA. Decreased demand also put downward pressure on gas prices, as drivers fueled up less frequently during the first half of October.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased nationally from 9.47 million barrels per day to 8.28 million, and total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2 million barrels to 209.5 million.
As a results, the national average pump price for a gallon of gas decreased three cents over the past week to hit $3.88 which is still 20 cents higher than a month ago and 56 cents more than a year ago.
West Virginia has not yet seen some of the relief at the pump that other areas have experienced over the last several days. West Virginia’s average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $3.56, stable overnight, 3 cents higher on the week and unchanged compared to a month ago. A year ago, the average in West Virginia was $3.22.
In Beckley, the price matches the state average of $3.56, also steady overnight, down 2 cents on the week and 21 cents lower on the month. A year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.23.
In Charleston, the average is $3.44, steady overnight, down 1 cent from a week ago and 11 cents lower than a month ago.
Bluefield is now averaging $3.64 a gallon.
State adds six Covid deaths over the weekend
Three more West Virginians have died from Covid-related complications, according to the Tuesday report from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
The deaths pushed the state total to 7,479.
The state’s daily report also showed fewer active Covid cases with the number falling from 915 to 876.
The positive test rate came in at 6.09 percent, up over the previous day from 5.74 percent but also staying in single digits for the 22nd consecutive day.
Hospitalizations fell to 162 from 176 to stay below 200 for the 17th consecutive day.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old-male from McDowell County and a 94-year-old female from Kanawha County.
By J. Damon Cain
VAMC hosting flu clinic for enrolled veterans
The Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center is hosting a drive-through flu vaccine clinic on the VAMC campus, 200 Veterans Ave., through Nov. 4, Mon.-Fri., from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
The clinic is located out of the medical trailer in the back of the parking lot. The clinic is for enrolled veterans. No appointment is needed.
Powerball jackpot climbs above half a billion dollars
charleston – Due to continued high volume of play and unmatched numbers, Wednesday’s jackpot for Powerball has climbed to $508 million, with a cash value of $256.3 million.
This is the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has crossed the half-billion dollar threshold. The last time was the January 5 drawing, when tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.
State police checking sobriety on Thursday
On Thursday, Oct, 20, the West Virginia State Police will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. The checkpoint will be in operation from 6 p.m. to midnight.
The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies.
