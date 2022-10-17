Today is last day to register
to vote in general elections
If you have not yet regisstered to vote in the Nov. 8 general election, today – Tuesday, Oct. 18 – is the last opportunity to do so.
To register in person with the county clerk, the voter registration form must be in the hand of the county clerk by the close of business.
Likewise, registrations sent by mail must be postmarked by no later than Oct. 18. Voters can also register online by the close of business of their county clerk’s office.
To download a mail-in voter registration form, register to vote online, or find your county clerk’s contact information visit GoVoteWV.com.
Any registered voter who has moved, changed their name since the last election, or wants to change their party affiliation should update their registration on or before Oct. 18.
Absentee voting has been taking place since September 23. Early voting in-person begins on Wed., Oct. 26, and runs through Sat, Nov. 5.
For last-minute circumstances and emergencies before the election, there are provisions that allow citizens to vote by emergency absentee ballot. Citizens are encouraged to contact their county clerk directly to learn more or visit GoVoteWV.com.
State adds six Covid deaths over the weekend
West Virginia added six more Covid-related deaths since the state’s last report on Friday, pushing the state’s total to 7,476 since the first death was reported on March 17, 2020, and upped October’s total to 60 a little more than halfway through the month.
After climbing above 1,000 on Friday (1,043) and Saturday (1,048), the number of active Covid cases dropped to 915 on Sunday, according to the Monday report by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Prior to last Friday’s reading, active cases had spent five consecutive days below 1,000.
The positive test rate came in at 5.68 percent on Sunday, down from 7.34 percent the day before and recording the 21st consecutive day in single digits.
The number of Covid-related hospitalizations stayed below 200 for the 16th consecutive day on Sunday, coming in at 176, down from 179 on Saturday.
In its daily report, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 73-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old male from Wood County, an 84-year-old male from Pendleton County, a 78-year-old male from Wood County, a 65-year-old female from Greenbrier County, and a 79-year-old female from Boone County.
By J. Damon Cain
PAAC hosting Covid clinic at Heart of God Ministries
Charleston – The Covid-19 surge testing team for the Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) will host a free walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinic in Beckley on Thursday.
The free testing and vaccination clinic will be at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from noon to 5 p.m.
Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Booster Shots and Rapid Covid-19 testing are now available.
For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
Trump’s CDC changed reports under political pressure
The CDC bowed to the Trump administration’s demands to change the editorial process of its weekly scientific journal after warnings from then health secretary Alex Azar to “get in line,” a House investigation found.
The pressure faced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report’s procedures was one of several instances of political interference by former President Donald Trump’s aides that the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis identified in a report released Monday. The report was provided to Bloomberg Law ahead of the official release.
The latest subcommittee report details widespread attempts by Trump-era political appointees within the Department of Health and Human Services to interfere with the CDC, including tampering with the science and misuse of the agency’s quarantine authority in a way an agency division director described as “morally wrong.”
The CDC declined to comment on the report.
“This prioritization of politics, contempt for science, and refusal to follow the advice of public health experts harmed the nation’s ability to respond effectively to the coronavirus crisis and put Americans at risk,” Rep. James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., chairman of the subcommittee, said in a statement.
“As we continue to recover from the coronavirus crisis, we must also continue to work to safeguard scientific integrity and restore the American people’s trust in our public health institutions,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.