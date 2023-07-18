VA Medical Center to carry out PACT Act and treat veterans
beckley, w.va. – The Beckley VA Medical Center, along with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Huntington Regional Office, will host a PACT Act “Summer VetFest” open to all veterans, active duty, and their families at the medical center on Tuesday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics. The act was signed into law in 2022 to improve access to VA benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service. Specifically, the PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA benefits for veterans with certain toxic exposures.
The PACT Act VetFest at the Beckley VA is for all veterans, especially those who have never applied for VA benefits, to learn about possible toxic exposures, not just ones like Agent Orange, exposures during Desert Storm/Desert Shield or the most recent burn pits during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom (OEF/OIF).
U.S. attorney announces human trafficking initiative
charleston, w.va. – United States Attorney Will Thompson joined with West Virginia education and human services leaders and federal law enforcement partners on Tuesday to announce new training tools to help better identify and report human trafficking and rescue child victims.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office partnered with the West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Center for Children’s Justice to develop training videos specifically for teachers and child protective services workers. The training focuses on the risk factors and vulnerabilities of human trafficking, identifies red flags for human trafficking, and provides ways to respond to suspected human trafficking.
Thompson cited grim national statistics that have helped prompt the approach. More than 80 percent of trafficking victims under the age of 10 are trafficked by a family member. More than half of minor victims of human trafficking attend school while being trafficked. Two-thirds of human trafficking victims have been involved in the juvenile justice or foster care system.
- Training video for schools: https://vimeo.com/845303381
- Training video for CPS: https://vimeo.com/845301913
Greenbrier County man facing fraud charges
Multiple fraud charges have been lodged in Fayette County against a Greenbrier County man.
According to a news release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detectives’ Bureau on July 5 launched an investigation into suspected fraud which occurred at Stephens Auto in Oak Hill. The investigation revealed that a man came to the business to work out a cash deal to buy 10 trucks for his private business. According to the release, the dealership allowed him to leave the premises with one truck, and he was supposed to return the following Monday to pay about $500,000 for the vehicles.
The man never returned.
Fridley said the investigation also revealed that the business the man claimed to have was in non-compliance status with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office. In addition, detectives discovered the man had been previously charged in Allegheny County, Va. and in Greenbrier County for fraud involving car dealerships.
Jerry G. Lucas, 70, of Greenbrier County, was charged with 10 felony counts of obtaining goods under fraudulent pretenses for the Fayette instance. According to the release, he is in Southern Regional Jail awaiting further court proceedings.
Powerball tops $1 billion; Mega Millions at $640 million
charleston, w.va. – Powerball has reached a $1 billion jackpot ahead of Wednesday’s drawing. This is just the third time in Powerball history that the jackpot has eclipsed the billion-dollar mark.
Wednesday’s jackpot ranks as the seventh largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history, and the drawing will mark the 39th in the current jackpot run. The cash value is slated at $516.8 million.
West Virginia had two $50,000 winners from Monday night, a ticket sold at Kroger on Crossings Mall Road in Elkview, and one sold at the Point Pleasant Food Mart on Jackson Avenue in Point Pleasant. Each ticket matched four numbers, but the Powerplay option was not purchased.
Mega Millions, which draws Tuesday, currently ranks as the seventh highest in game history with $640 million (cash value $328 million) and is on its 25th draw in the current run.
Tickets for the Wednesday drawing must be purchased by 9:59 p.m.
Concord University getting piece of federal funding
charleston, w.va. – A total of nearly $11 million in federal funding has been appropriated from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to support various projects throughout West Virginia.
As part of the package, $312,774 in continued NSF funding is being sent to Concord University in Athens to support environmental research.
Williamsburg preparing for community fair
The Announcers Gospel Group will perform under the tent at the Williamsburg Community Fair on Saturday, July 29, from 2:30-4 p.m.
The Announcers, organized in September of 1970, performs mainly on weekends and with an average of 30 appearances each year.
Other performers under the tent on Saturday are Karen McKay from 12:30-1 p.m. and Sons of the Mountains from 1-2:30 p.m.
The fair in the small, unincorporated Greenbrier County community runs Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, with a variety of activities including the annual parade (which everyone, anything and everything are invited to enter), food, live music, horseshoe tournament and other outdoor games, square dance, bingo, raffle and door prizes.
A spaghetti dinner, complete with garlic bread, salad, dessert and beverage, is scheduled for Saturday from 4-7 p.m. with a charge of $10 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 6 and 12 and free for children 5 and under.
Raleigh Democratic Executive Committee to meet
The next monthly meeting of the Raleigh County Democratic Executive Committee is Thursday, July 20, from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
This will be a Zoom-only meeting, and attendees must register in advance. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. For additional information, call 304-250-9443 or email info@raleighcountydemocrats.com.
Register in advance at https://us05web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIpc-uhrTsiHtSgS5TO6hTps4ruBqZ2_uye
Raleigh County Democratic Party to have annual picnic
The Raleigh County Democratic Party will hold their annual picnic Saturday, July 29, from noon - 3 p.m. at New River Park Shelter #1.
Guest speakers, music, free food while it lasts, and free pool passes for those 17 and younger. For additional information, call 304-250-9443 or email info@raleighcountydemocrats.com.
