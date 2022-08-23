Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine was 73.2 percent effective against the disease in a trial of children 6 months through 4 years old, reinforcing results that led to the shot’s authorization in young kids in June.
The three-dose regimen was compared with placebo injections during the period when omicron’s BA.2 version was spreading widely from March to June, Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE said Tuesday in a statement. There were 13 cases in the vaccinated group and 21 in the placebo group, the statement said.
Pfizer and BioNTech’s messenger RNA vaccine was authorized for use in young children based on results that showed it generated a similar immune response to one that was seen as protective in adults. When regulators authorized the shots, they said that Pfizer’s effectiveness data in young children were not yet mature.
The companies plan to submit the updated data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and other regulators in the coming weeks. They are also developing a vaccine that will target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron strains that are spreading widely now, according to the statement.
Rival Moderna Inc. makes a vaccine for young children that’s administered in two shots. That shot was 51 percent effective at preventing cases of Covid for those under 2 years and 37 percent effective for those ages 2 to 5.
Pfizer shares and BioNTech’s American depositary receipts were little changed in trading before US markets opened.
—————
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases — 575,535
Deaths — 7,253
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases — 93,741,493
Deaths — 1,041,428
Source: CSSE
World
Cases — 597,398,941
Deaths — 6,457,373
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot — 1,146,034
Fully vaccinated — 989,431
Source: DHHR
—————
Active cases drop again – staying below 3,000
Active Covid cases continued their recent decline, falling from 2,706 on Sunday to 2,632 on Monday, the sixth day in the last nine that they have stayed below 3,000.
The positive test rate, to the contrary, jumped from 13.68 percent to 18.33 percent.
Hospitalizations fell from 349 to 340 while patients being treated for Covid in an intensive care unit dropped from 51 to 48 and the number of those on a ventilator was up from 14 to 16.
The day after the Department of Health and Human Resources reported the Covid-related death of a 13-year-old girl from Nicholas County, deaths rose by two – a 60-year-old male from Kanawha County and a 74-year-old male from Greenbrier County.
The state has counted 7,253 Covid-related deaths.
—————
River cleanup scheduled for Sept. 10
The 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s (REAP) Make It Shine program, is set for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Cleanup sites will be along the Kanawha River in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties. Those wishing to volunteer for this year’s cleanup should register with the WVDEP so enough supplies can be obtained for each location. REAP will supply bags and gloves for volunteers and arrange for trash to be hauled away. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt.
To volunteer or suggest a cleanup location, contact Make It Shine coordinator Chris Cartwright at christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov or at 1-800-322-5530.
The 2021 cleanup saw 59 volunteers that helped remove 1.94 tons of litter and 301 tires from 5 sites along the Kanawha River.
—————
Wyoming County grant program accepting applications
The Wyoming County Economic Development Authority and Beckley Area Foundation are now accepting applications for the Wyoming County Community Grant Program.
Nonprofit organizations and public institutions, schools and municipalities with a special interest in completing projects that serve Wyoming County are encouraged to apply. Maximum request may not exceed $1,500.
Deadline to submit application is October 1 at 11:59 p.m. Learn more about this grant opportunity by visiting bafwv.org.
—————
Rights Commission celebrating Civil Rights Day
The West Virginia Human Rights Commission (HRC) will host a virtual ceremony honoring West Virginia Civil Rights Day at noon on Monday, Aug. 29 on the West Virginia Human Rights Facebook page.
The event may also be viewed at 7 p.m., September 5 on WV Public Broadcasting.
Following these presentations, the event may be viewed any time on the West Virginia Human Rights Commission’s website.
Featured speakers include Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch, and HRC Executive Director Tia L. Welch. The keynote address will be given by Mr. Maurice R. Cooley, former vice president of intercultural affairs and student affairs at Marshall University. The ceremony will also include Kanawha County acapella group Harmony Rechoired and poet Tierah Williams.
“Today and every day, we celebrate progress that has been made for civil rights,” said Welch in a press release. “The West Virginia Human Rights Commission strives to uphold the laws that prohibit discrimination in employment, public accommodation, and housing, and extends gratitude to those who continue to be advocates.”
—————
Nearly $2 million to DHHR to support HIV/AIDS care
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program is appropriating $1,944,347 to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to support HIV/AIDS care and treatment services in West Virginia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.