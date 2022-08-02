West Virginia’s General Revenue collections for the first month of the new fiscal year picked up right where the past year left off – with a healthy suplus.
July produced $381.1 million in collections, $92.4 million above estimates and 24.6 percent ahead of prior year receipts.
“I know it sounds like a broken record at this point,” Gov. Jim Justice said, “but now that we have this state’s economic engine going in the right direction, we have a lot of good news to report.”
The state racked up a $1.3 billion surplus last fiscal year, which ended June 30.
West Virginia kicked off the new fiscal year by setting a record in July, as total severance tax collections for all funds were a state record $90.7 million in July, an increase of nearly 187 percent over last year.
“What we did this last year was unbelievable – beyond anybody’s wildest dreams,” Justice said in a press release. “But we’re not slowing down. We’re going to keep the ball rolling this year.”
Severance tax collections totaled $54.6 million versus $3.4 million in July of last year, a $51.2 million increase. Collections exceeded estimates by $51.6 million.
Personal income tax collections totaled $161.2 million. Collections exceeded estimates by nearly $14.3 million and were 13.7 percent ahead of prior July receipts.
Corporation net income tax collections of $14.4 million were $10.4 million above estimate and 30.2 percent ahead of prior July receipts.
Consumer Sales Tax collections of nearly $96.3 million were $10.4 million above estimate and 7.2 percent ahead of prior July receipts.
– The Register-Herald
—————
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Tuesday, August 2, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases — 558,300
Deaths — 7,163
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases — 91,585,378
Deaths — 1,030,951
Source: CSSE
World
Cases — 579,106,882
Deaths — 6,404,835
Source: CSSE
W.Va. Vaccinations
1st shot — 1,142,962
Fully vaccinated — 986,994
Source: DHHR
—————
Covid numbers not going anywhere – up or down
Tueesday’s report: This sideways movement of Covid statistics in the state? Well, it’s happening all across the country. According to reporting and a database kept by The New York Times, daily case counts have seen little change in the past two weeks, hanging right around an average of about 130,000 new cases reported each day.
Make that “known” cases.
With home testing becoming more popular, the new case counts – across the country and right here in West Virginia, – are certain to be undercounts that are not a part of the official record.
But still, active cases remain steady here in West Virginia, at 3,111 on Monday, which is down 3,335 on Sunday but still above 3,000 for the 11th day in the past 13.
The positive test rate jumped to 16.41 percent on Monday from 13.62 percent on Sunday, and both are relatively high over the two-and-a-half-year run of the disease here in the Mountain State. But the numbers are also in a range that has been consistent the past month. To be sure, the rate was lower in June and even lower going back to the first of March. But it has not touched the record 26.30 percent set Jan. 19 of this year.
Hospitalizations moved higher, to 337 on Tuesday from 321 on Monday, according to the online database kept by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). It was the 16th consecutive day above 300 and the highest it has reached since falling to 342 on March 10.
The DHHR reported two more Covid-related deaths in its Tuesday report, an 81-year-old male from Ohio County and an 88-year-old female from Brooke County.
– By J. Damon Cain
—————
Court denies Morrisey request for stay on Hope
The Intermediate Court of Appeals of West Virginia has denied a stay request related to the state’s education voucher program.
The court issued an order on Tuesday, two weeks after the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office filed an appeal against a decision against the Hope Scholarship program, an effort allowing parents to secure public funds for private education endeavors.
State lawmakers approved the program’s creation last year; the initiative allows families to create education savings accounts for children before their enrollment in kindergarten programs. The students would have to be enrolled in a public school during the year preceding the interested period. The money could be used for tuition, extracurricular activities and fees.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit issued preliminary and permanent injunctions against the program on July 6, stating it violates the West Virginia Constitution and its article on funding public education.
The state Attorney General’s Office filed a motion for a stay on July 19. State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey argued Tabit’s decision undermined “parents’ freedom to choose how they educate their children” with fall classes set to begin the following month.
—————
A focus on nutrition, poverty reduction, food security
In coordination with World Breastfeeding Week, Governor Jim Justice has declared August 1-7 as West Virginia Breastfeeding Week, highlighting the benefits that breastfeeding can bring to the health and welfare of babies and mothers with a focus on good nutrition, poverty reduction and food security.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Nutrition Services, West Virginia Women, Infants and Children Program (West Virginia WIC) is the state’s lead agency for West Virginia Breastfeeding Week.
“Recognizing the importance of breastfeeding and providing support for West Virginia’s breastfeeding babies and mothers is an important aspect of creating a healthier West Virginia,” said Heidi Staats, Director of DHHR’s Office of Nutrition Services. “In addition to providing nutrition and breastfeeding education and referrals to health and social services, West Virginia WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.