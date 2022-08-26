Think change over the course of nearly a century. So it is with the long-cherished Christmas tradition of Mac’s Toy Fund.
In pre-Covid-19 days, the 92-year-old fund held an annual distribution in which new and used toys, bicycles and coats were handed out to eligible children in Raleigh County. At the onset of the pandemic, Mac’s officials switched strategies, deciding to transition to the awarding of grants for which eligible charitable organizations could apply to help the children in their own ways.
That has worked well, and so it shall continue.
Grants of up to $5,000 will be considered.
The program will consider grant requests from organizations which:
● Are designated as a non-profit under Section 501-c-3 of the Internal Revenue Code or are a public institution, school or municipality. An IRS determination letter verifies 501-c-3 status.
● Is located in Raleigh County.
The project must directly benefit low-income children in Raleigh County and be focused on Christmas projects.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 19, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.
To apply for a grant, go to the Beckley Area Foundation website at bafwv.org, and then to the Mac’s Toy Fund link and click the “apply now” button, which will take you to the grant portal.
Applicants will need to create an account or log in with an existing username.
New users will be required to enter their contact information, starting with their organization.
Once the account is created, click the “Apply” tab located at the top of the screen, and select the Mac’s Toy Fund Grant Opportunity application to begin.
One aspect of Mac’s that has not changed over the years is the need for monetary donations to help fund the grants. The fund was first organized in 1930 by Ted “Mac” McDowell, editor of the Beckley Post Herald. Through the ongoing caring and loyalty of Beckley Newspapers’ readers, the Toy Fund’s tradition has endured through the years. In fact, several people have remembered the toy fund after their deaths through BAF by designating funds for Mac’s in their wills.
Monetary donations can be mailed throughout the year – but especially during the period leading up to the Christmas season – by sending them to Mac’s Toy Fund, 512 Maxwell Hill Road, Beckley WV 25801.
For information about the Mac’s Toy Fund grant program, go to bafwv.org. Contact the fund at macstoyfund@gmail.com
—————
Counting Covid-19
The latest numbers as of Friday, Aug. 26, 2022:
West Virginia
Covid cases — 578,535
Deaths — 7,268
Source: DHHR
United States
Cases — 94,116,361
Deaths — 1,043,664
Source: CSSE
World
Cases — 599,884,440
Deaths — 6,483,845
Source: CSSE
WVa Vaccinations
1st shot — 1,146,596
Fully vaccinated — 989,831
Source: DHHR
—————
Numbers suggest Covid is camping out in state
Is this the new normal with Covid?
As the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths around the country is in decline, most of the metrics here in West Virginia suggest the highly infectious disease is neither strengthening nor releasing its grip on the population.
It’s just hanging around – at elevated levels.
After spending four days below the 3,000 mark, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state is back above that line, coming in at 3,188 in the Friday report.
Likewise, after falling to a two-month low of 7.43 percent, the positive test rate was headed back toward double digits, posting a 9.50 percent reading on Thursday for the final report of the week.
Hospitalizations slipped to 299, the first time below 300 since July 17 when it was at 292. Also pulling back, the number of patients in an intensive care unit fell in the latest report to 47 from 53, and the number of patients on a ventilator fell from 16 to 13.
Most concerning, seven more people were counted among the dead – now at 7,268 in total, 38 more in the last week.
In its latest report, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 71-year-old female from Wayne County, an 83-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 89-year-old male from Marshall County, a 75-year-old male from Lincoln County, a 77-year-old female from Summers County, a 92-year-old female from Wood County and an 82-year-old male from Kanawha County.
—————
PAAC offering two Covid clinics on Sept. 1
The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) Surge Testing team will host a pair of free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster and vaccine clinics on Sept. 1 – one in Bluefield and one in Beckley.
The Heart of God Ministries, located at 1703 S. Kanawha St., will be home for the Beckley clinic with all testing and vaccinations conducted on a first-come first-served basis from noon to 5:30 p.m.
The Bluefield clinic will be at John Stewart United Methodist Church located at 102 Jones St. from noon to 6 p.m.
No appointment is necessary for either clinic.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Rapid Covid-19 testing is now available.
For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @PAAC.Surge for updates.
—————
Power outage postpones session until Monday
Due to a power outage on Monday, Aug. 22, the Raleigh County Public Library was closed and the Cartography Club presentation by John Rusnak was canceled. The meeting has been rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 29, at 5:15 p.m. at the library, 211 N. Kanawha St. in Beckley, in the main meeting room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.