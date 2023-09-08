Kanawha Rep. Doug Skaff steps down from House of Delegates
charleston, w.va. – House of Delegates member Doug Skaff turned in his letter of resignation Friday.
Skaff’s resignation from the House follows his decision to step down as House minority leader last month.
“I would first like to thank all the people who have entrusted me to be their voice and represent them over the years as your delegate,” Skaff, D-Kanawha, wrote in the letter addressed to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw. “I hold public service in the highest regard, and it has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve.”
It’s been widely speculated that Skaff, the president of HD Media, is considering a switch to the Republican Party and running for secretary of state in 2024. He would neither confirm nor deny the speculation during an appearance on MetroNews “Talkline” in early August.
“There have been people saying that (party switch), to be honest, since 12 years ago when I first ran. Every time I cast a vote that Democrats don’t agree with, they assume I’m switching parties the next day,” Skaff said. “That’s what you get when you are your own independent voice and you’re more of a conservative Democratic. I did it when there were 80 of us and I did it when there were 11 of us.”
Skaff may have hinted at a future run for some office in his resignation letter. He said serving the people of West Virginia is “his calling.”
“I will continue to evaluate ways to give back and work for the people in whatever capacity that may be,” Skaff wrote.
Skaff was first elected to the House in 2008 and served three terms before deciding not to run again. He ran for state Senate in 2014 but was defeated by Senator Tom Takubo. Skaff was elected to the House again in the 2018 election.
— By Jeff Jenkins, MetroNews
---
”King Coal” film will premiere in Beckley on Sept. 15
“King Coal,” a new film from West Virginia’s own Elaine McMillion Sheldon, will premiere in Beckley at The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.
A lyrical tapestry of a place and people, “King Coal” meditates on the complex history and future of the coal industry, the communities it has shaped, and the myths it has created, according to marketing material. Oscar-nominated filmmaker McMillion Sheldon reshapes the boundaries of documentary filmmaking in a spectacularly beautiful and deeply moving immersion into Central Appalachia where coal is not just a resource, but a way of life, imagining the ways a community can re-envision itself.
While deeply situated in the regions under the reign of King Coal, where McMillion Sheldon has lived and worked her entire life, the film transcends time and place, emphasizing the ways in which all are connected through an immersive mosaic of belonging, ritual, and imagination. Emerging from the long shadows of the coal mines, “King Coal” untangles the pain from the beauty, and illuminates the innately human capacity for change.
---
Insurance citations rampant during enhanced patrols
The West Virginia State Police cited 239 people for having no or expired motor vehicle insurance during “enhanced patrols” from Tuesday, Sept. 5, through Thursday, Sept. 7.
Another 157 citations were issued to people who were using their cellphones while driving, 148 citations were handed out for registration violations and 135 citations were issued for no proof of insurance.
Other citations were:
• No seat belt: 115 citations
• Speeding: 111 citations
• Suspended operator’s: 50 citations
• Texting while driving: 39 citations
• Simple possession: 10 citations
• Revoked for DUI: 8 citations
• Child safety seat violations: 9 citations
• Other violations: 170 citations
• Motorists assisted: 9 vehicles
• Arrests: 13
• Misdemeanor charges: 21
• Felony charges: 2
• DUI arrest: 8 people
• Drugs confiscated estimated at $1,200 combined of meth and marijuana.
---
Flags at half staff and a moment of silence on 9/11
charleston, w.va. – In recognition of Patriot Day and Heroes Day, Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk, Monday, Sept. 11.
Patriot Day, which is observed in accordance with a presidential proclamation, is the national acknowledgment that honors the memory of the Americans lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and pays tribute to all of the patriots who have sacrificed their lives in the defense of freedom.
Gov. Justice also requests that all West Virginians observe a moment of silence Monday at 8:46 a.m. to honor the innocent victims who perished on Sept. 11, 2001.
---
Greenbrier Commission moves meeting time to 10 a.m.
The Greenbrier County Commission’s Tuesday, Sept. 12, regular meeting has been moved back to 10 a.m. from a previously announced 5 p.m. start.
Commissioners will consider, among other items on the agenda, a reduced building permit for a hangar door at Greenbrier Valley Airport.
The meeting is scheduled for Room 203 of the new addition to the courthouse and is open to the public. The meeting is scheduled to be livestreamed from https://www.facebook.com/ gbrcourthouse/
---
Boone County shooting leads to death of woman
State police have identified the two people involved in a shooting resulting in a death Thursday in Boone County.
Deborah Lynn Harless was found deceased when members of the Madison and Whitesville detachments responded to the incident at 521 Middle White Oak in Peytona.
A suspect, Howard E. Kirk, has been detained.
No additional details were released by state police.
The investigation is ongoing.
---
Optimum opens retail store in Ronceverte
ronceverte, w.va. – Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV and phone services, has opened a retail store at 244 Red Oak Shopping Center in Ronceverte, W.Va.
The store offers a modern and interactive experience where customers can explore the complete line of Optimum connectivity offerings, including internet, Smart WiFi 6, mobile, TV and home phone services.
---
WV Public broadcasting meeting set for Sept. 13
The quarterly meeting of the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Friends Board is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 12:30 p.m.
This is an in-person meeting at WVPB Headquarters, 600 Capitol St., Charleston, W.Va.
A link for virtual attendance is provided at https://www.wvpublic.org/wvpb-board-meetings
The public is invited to attend.
