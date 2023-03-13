Gas prices spike in last week, but demand may soften rise
washington, d.c. — The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline increased nearly a dime since last week to $3.46, according to AAA. However, the price pop could be short-lived, as demand and the global cost of oil have fallen recently.
“Less expensive oil and fewer people fueling usually combine to lower pump prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, “However, there is some upward pricing pressure at the moment due to the switch to summer blend gasoline, which may add about five to ten cents per gallon. But if demand and oil costs remain low, this recent price bounce may fade.”
The average pump price in West Virginia for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was up 13 cents in the past week, jumping from $3.28 to $3.41. One year ago the price was $4.11.
In Beckly, according to AAA, the price hike was minimal, up to $3.46 from $3.44, while prices in Charleston shot up from $3.24 one week ago to $3.46 on Monday.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand declined last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased as well. Although gas demand has declined, fluctuating oil prices have pushed pump prices higher amid tighter supply.
Today’s national average of $3.46 is three cents more than a month ago but 79 cents less than a year ago.
---
New River CTC Foundation accepting applications
The New River Community and Technical College Foundation scholarship application is available online from March 13 through April 21, 2023.
Students may apply at www.nrctcf.org for scholarship funds to help pay for college tuition, books, and expenses. Scholarships will be awarded during the fall 2023 and spring 2024 semesters.
“The New River CTC Foundation seeks to increase the number of scholarship recipients each year,” said Michalel Green, New River CTC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation, in a press release. “The more scholarships that are awarded, the more students receive much-needed financial assistance to reach their academic and career goals.”
New students, current students and graduating high school seniors are encouraged to apply. Scholarship awards are based on a variety of criteria including financial need, program of study, academic merit, and community service.
“The scholarship application is designed to be user-friendly for students to make the process as simple as possible,” Green said.
For more information on scholarships at New River CTC, email foundation@newriver.edu. For information about programs offered at New River CTC, visitwww.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
---
PEIA awards dental contract to Sun Life
charleston, w.va. — The West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) has announced that FBMC Benefits Management has awarded a contract to Sun Life U.S. to provide dental benefits beginning July 1 as part of the agency’s Mountaineer Flexible Benefits plan.
FBMC Benefits Management selected Sun Life U.S. after a competitive-bidding process. Among the benefits of Sun Life, current and retired state employees will have the opportunity to opt into a Premier plan with expanded coverage limits and greater plan benefits, including 100 percent coverage for diagnostic/preventative services and 90 percent coverage for many other services, while the current vendor caps coverage at $1,000 per year per member. Additionally, three of the four plans Sun Life offers provide benefits at a lower premium than previous plans.
Individuals wishing to change or add to their dental coverage will need to do so during PEIA’s open enrollment period from April 2, 2023, through May 15. Additional information regarding this benefit change will be published on the PEIA website at peia.wv.gov and distributed to plan members before April 2.
Retired and current state employees with questions regarding Sun Life’s options are invited to attend one of PEIA’s seven benefit fairs statewide to speak with FBMC and Sun Life representatives during the open enrollment period, or refer to the Mountaineer Flexible Benefits enrollment materials. The benefit fair schedule can be viewed online at https://peia.wv.gov/news_center/Pages/OE2024.aspx.
---
ARC providing funding for Girl Scouts, Libera
charleston, w.va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced Monday that two grants through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) are fudning for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council and Libera of West Virginia.
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Councilreceived $25,000 while Libera received $24,665.
---
PSC holding Ansted hearing on substation location
charleston, w.va. – The Public Service Commission has scheduled a public comment hearing on the location of a proposed Appalachian Power Company transmission substation. The hearing will be held at the Hawks Nest State Park Lodge Conference Room, 49 Hawks Nest Park Road in Ansted on Tuesday, March 28, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The proposed location of the substation along U.S. Route 60 near the Victor Post Office is being challenged by customers who allege the substation was being improperly constructed without permission form the commission. An alternate site has been proposed.
“Hearing from the public is an important part of the Commission’s decision-making process,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane ib a press release. “This public comment hearing gives the Commissioners an opportunity to meet face-to-face with the ratepayers. However, if you can’t attend the hearing, you may still submit comments online or by mail. We want to hear from as many people as possible.”
Additional information, including documents filed and the full procedural schedule, may be found on the commission’s website www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 21-0774-E-C.
---
Wyoming East students honored for election effort
charleston, w.va. – Andrea Laxton and Chloe Prichard, both members of the 2023 graduating class at Wyoming East High School, were named Honorary Secretaries of State for their effort to register members of the senior class to vote.
WV Secretary of State Mac Warner hosted the two student leaders as his honored guests at the State Capitol recently. They were recommended by their principal to represent their high school.
Nominations for Honorary Secretaries of State are only accepted by those high schools that qualify for the Jennings Randolph Award. To qualify for the award, a West Virginia high school must host a student-led effort to register at least 85 percent of their eligible senior class to vote.
Started by the secretary of state’s office in 1994, the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagementcommemorates the late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph’s legacy as the Father of the 26th Amendment. One of the defining moments in voting rights history, the 26th Amendment was passed in 1971. The Amendment lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.