Gas prices in West Virginia jump while U.S. average stays steady
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia have risen 11.7 cents per gallon of regular grade unleaded gasoline in the last week, averaging $3.68 per gallon on Monday – a different story than for the rest of the U.S. where prices are the same as a week ago though still higher than the West Virginia average.
According to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in West Virginia, pump prices are 34.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but stand 17.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.297 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in West Virginia was priced at $3.19 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.19 a gallon.
The national average price ois unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.82 per gallon on Monday, and that is up 26.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 4.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
• • •
Two juveniles air-lifted after ATV crash
Two juveniles were air-lifted to a Charleston hospital on Sunday following an ATV crash in Fayette County.
According to a news release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, notification was received at the E911 Center in Fayette County shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday of an ATV incident. When deputies arrived on scene, two juveniles were being transported by ambulance to a landing zone to be evacuated by air to Charleston Area Medical Center to be treated for their injuries, according to the release.
After interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence, deputies determined that the ATV driven by a juvenile and transporting juvenile passengers was navigating through a mud hole when the driver lost control, exited the path and struck a tree.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
• • •
Sobriety checkpoint set for Friday in Beckley
The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 25, along US Rt. 19, approximately .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41 (Johnstown Road), in Beckley.
The checkpoint will be in operation from 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The purpose of thecheckpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
• • •
Tudor’s fundraiser to aid Make-A-Wish Foundation
In honor of 25 years of recorded partnership, Tudor’s Biscuit World will be hosting a jam-tasting fundraising event for Make-A-Wish at the Capitol Market in Charleston, W.Va. on Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will feature over 40 local jams, jellies, and preserves from both commercial and amateur vendors in which the public will be allowed to purchase tickets for tasting served on a portion of a Tudor’s biscuit. The public will then vote on the entry they like best for People’s Choice.
Additionally, there will be a panel of Wish Children who will vote on their favorite entry for Wish Kids Choice.
All proceeds generated through the event will be donated to Make-A-Wish.
The event includes live music from Brandon Laxton, a silent auction with local West Virginia favorites, a Stevie Ray Vaughan guitar raffle, outdoor games and more. Cash prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places in both commercial and amateur categories with a plaque presented to the two Wish Kid Choice winners at the end of the day.
• • •
Author to address child trafficking in Beckley stop
Laurie Sammons, author of "One Story, Many Voices,” will be addressing child trafficking during a talk at the First Baptist Church in Beckley on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Sammons’ book is based on the experience of her pastor’s wife, but also the many children she educated and coached through gymnastics through the years. She hopes to give parents not only the tools to identify victims of sexual abuse and human trafficking, but resources to help.
“I believe in the light that kids have and that light is being snuffed out,” Sammons said in a press release. "And when we see victims, they are kids who are vulnerable and accessible, and their light is being snuffed out.”
First Baptist Church is located at 422 Neville Street.
• • •
Black Eagle First Baptist sets homecoming service
Black Eagle First Baptist Church will host homecoming services Sunday, Aug. 27, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and church services beginning at 11 a.m.
Singing and dinner will follow the church services.
Everyone is welcome, especially those who have attended the church in the past.
Land was donated to build the Black Eagle Community Church by Wyoming Land Company on July 11, 1950.
Volunteers provided the labor for construction.
The materials were funded with donations, primarily from the coal miners of J&L Steel Corporation’s Black Eagle Mine.
On Jan. 7, 1962, the church renewed affiliation with the Rockcastle Baptist Association. The pastor at that time was Rev. Kenneth Cooper.
On Feb. 9, 1964, the deed was transferred to the First Baptist Church of Black Eagle.
On Sept. 10, 1972, a dedication service was held with Rev. Raymond Keith as guest speaker. Rev. Glen Green was the pastor at the time.
Also among the pastors serving the church through the years were Revs. Eugene Cook, Casey Salome, David McCoy, Harold McVey, William Faulkner, Evan Arkell, Gilbert C. Dodson Jr., and current pastor Jeffrey Elkins.
Interim ministers have included Revs. Garland Phillips, Clyde Robertson, and Jack Tankersley.
